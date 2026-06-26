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2026 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 Picks, Reports, Rankings And More

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Jonathan Tovell
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Updated Jun 26, 2026, 15:07
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Check out expert NHL draft coverage and track the first-round picks as they're announced. You can also catch up on NHL draft rankings, mock drafts, player profiles and more.

The 2026 NHL draft day has arrived.

Check out the picks and scouting reports during the first round as they come in after 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Buffalo's KeyBank Center, as well as NHL draft rankings and much more prospect coverage.

Want to compare the first-round results with mock drafts? Want to learn more about where your team's new addition was ranked or how they play? Want a ton of NHL draft content, no matter what? Check out our curations of draft-related content as well.  

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Also check out The Hockey News' Draft Preview featuring Gavin McKenna on the cover. Not only does it feature scouting reports on the NHL draft's top 100 prospects, but it also goes further into the stories of some of the top players available, such as McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, JP Hurlbert and the Ruck twins. There are also team-by-team reports that cover immediate and long-term needs, cap situation, players in the system, shrewd picks from the past and not so shrewd picks. It's worth a read before, during or even after the draft.  

Some big trades have included a bunch of NHL draft picks, including two in the top 10. Here are draft picks and a prospect pool weak point for each of the 32 NHL teams.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft: Each Team's Picks And Prospect Pool NeedsSome big trades have included a bunch of NHL draft picks, including two in the top 10. Here are draft picks and a prospect pool weak point for each of the 32 NHL teams.

Round 1

Refresh this page for the latest updates. All height and weight information are according to NHL Central Scouting.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Vancouver Canucks

4. Buffalo Sabres (from Chicago)

5. New York Rangers

6. Calgary Flames

7. Seattle Kraken

8. Winnipeg Jets

9. San Jose Sharks (from Florida via Ottawa)

10. Nashville Predators

11. St. Louis Blues

12. New Jersey Devils

13. New York Islanders

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit)

16. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)

17. Los Angeles Kings

18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim)

19. Utah Mammoth

20. Buffalo Sabres (from Edmonton via San Jose)

21. Philadelphia Flyers

22. Pittsburgh Penguins

23. Boston Bruins

24. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota)

25. Ottawa Senators (from Tampa Bay via Seattle and Florida)

26. New York Rangers (from Dallas via Carolina)

27. San Jose Sharks (from Buffalo)

28. Montreal Canadiens

29. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado via New York Islanders)

30. Calgary Flames (from Vegas)

31. Carolina Hurricanes

32. Ottawa Senators

Final NHL Draft Rankings

- Kennedy's Final Top 120 Has McKenna On Top

- Ferrari's Final Cut Has A New No. 1

- Reaction To NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings: Who Comes After McKenna And Stenberg?

Mock Drafts

- Post-Stanley Cup Final NHL Mock Draft: Maple Leafs Add McKenna, Canucks Get Stenberg

- NHL Lottery Mock Draft: Who The Maple Leafs Should Pair With Auston Matthews

More Draft Lists

- Each Team's Picks And Prospect Pool Needs

- Superlatives: Top Shooters, Most Boom-Or-Bust, Best Motor And More

- Top Six Overagers

- Top Five Wingers

- Top Five Centers

- Top Five Defensemen

- Top Five Goalies

- Five Prospects With Rising Stock

Draft Prospect Profiles

- 'I'm Pumped': NHL Draft Prospects Carson Carels, Keaton Verhoeff Reunite In North Dakota

- Caleb Malhotra Relishes Possibility Of Playing For Dad In Vancouver: 'Once We Get To The Rink, He's Coach'

- Underdog To Top Prospect: Chase Reid Shares Resilient Journey To NHL Draft Spotlight

- 'He's A Franchise No. 1 Center': Caleb Malhotra Is His Own Guy

- How Gavin McKenna Prepared For Tough Questions At The NHL Combine: 'It's How You Manage These Things'

- Viggo Bjorck: 'I Work Harder Than Guys Bigger Than Me'

- Pucks, Planes And Parachutes: How Tyus Sparks Became A 2026 NHL Draft Prospect

- Determination, Focus And Taylor Swift Fuel Alberts Smits' Rise To Stardom

- Ivar Stenberg Proved Why He's Worth Going First Overall

- Harrison Boettiger Carves Out One Of Hockey's Most Interesting Development Paths

- The Incredible Story Of London's Jaxon Cover

- Landon Hafele's Versatility Developed In Journey From U.S. NTDP To Green Bay

One decision at the NHL draft can set off a chain of events. On Friday in Buffalo, there are a handful of pivotal moments everybody should look out for, whether it's a potential trade or a particular pick.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft: Canucks, Sabres And Blues Have Pivotal Moments In Round 1One decision at the NHL draft can set off a chain of events. On Friday in Buffalo, there are a handful of pivotal moments everybody should look out for, whether it's a potential trade or a particular pick.

More NHL Draft Coverage

- Who Four NHL Teams Should Target With Their Newly Acquired First-Round Draft Picks

- NHL Draft Prospects Earn Big Accolades At CHL Awards

- NHL Draft Comparables: Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Top Prospects

- NHL Draft Prospects React To Combine: 'It Makes You Angry When They're Right In Your Ear'

- NHL Combine Results: McKenna Tops VO2 Max Aerobic Fitness Test

- Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg Speak At Combine: 'I'd Be Pretty Fortunate To Go There'

- NHL Draft Prospect Liam Lefebvre Shows Some Magic At Memorial Cup

- Weighing The Toronto Maple Leafs' Options Between Gavin McKenna And Ivar Stenberg

- What It Was Like To Attend The Maple Leafs' Victory At The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery

- If The NHL Used The Gold Plan, Rangers Would Draft First Overall

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