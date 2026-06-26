2026 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 Picks, Reports, Rankings And More

Also check out The Hockey News' Draft Preview featuring Gavin McKenna on the cover. Not only does it feature scouting reports on the NHL draft's top 100 prospects, but it also goes further into the stories of some of the top players available, such as McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, JP Hurlbert and the Ruck twins. There are also team-by-team reports that cover immediate and long-term needs, cap situation, players in the system, shrewd picks from the past and not so shrewd picks. It's worth a read before, during or even after the draft.