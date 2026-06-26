2026 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 Picks, Reports, Rankings And More
Check out expert NHL draft coverage and track the first-round picks as they're announced. You can also catch up on NHL draft rankings, mock drafts, player profiles and more.
The 2026 NHL draft day has arrived.
Check out the picks and scouting reports during the first round as they come in after 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Buffalo's KeyBank Center, as well as NHL draft rankings and much more prospect coverage.
Want to compare the first-round results with mock drafts? Want to learn more about where your team's new addition was ranked or how they play? Want a ton of NHL draft content, no matter what? Check out our curations of draft-related content as well.
Also check out The Hockey News' Draft Preview featuring Gavin McKenna on the cover. Not only does it feature scouting reports on the NHL draft's top 100 prospects, but it also goes further into the stories of some of the top players available, such as McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, JP Hurlbert and the Ruck twins. There are also team-by-team reports that cover immediate and long-term needs, cap situation, players in the system, shrewd picks from the past and not so shrewd picks. It's worth a read before, during or even after the draft.
Round 1
Refresh this page for the latest updates. All height and weight information are according to NHL Central Scouting.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs
2. San Jose Sharks
3. Vancouver Canucks
4. Buffalo Sabres (from Chicago)
5. New York Rangers
6. Calgary Flames
7. Seattle Kraken
8. Winnipeg Jets
9. San Jose Sharks (from Florida via Ottawa)
10. Nashville Predators
11. St. Louis Blues
12. New Jersey Devils
13. New York Islanders
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit)
16. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)
17. Los Angeles Kings
18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim)
19. Utah Mammoth
20. Buffalo Sabres (from Edmonton via San Jose)
21. Philadelphia Flyers
22. Pittsburgh Penguins
23. Boston Bruins
24. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota)
25. Ottawa Senators (from Tampa Bay via Seattle and Florida)
26. New York Rangers (from Dallas via Carolina)
27. San Jose Sharks (from Buffalo)
28. Montreal Canadiens
29. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado via New York Islanders)
30. Calgary Flames (from Vegas)
31. Carolina Hurricanes
32. Ottawa Senators
Final NHL Draft Rankings
Mock Drafts
More Draft Lists
Draft Prospect Profiles
More NHL Draft Coverage
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