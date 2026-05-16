Buffalo Sabres Ticket Prices Have Been Astronomically Higher In The Stanley Cup Playoffs
Playoff ticket prices for the Buffalo Sabres have been significantly higher in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs than they were during the regular season.
After an excellent regular season that saw them finish at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a 50-23-9 record and 109 points, the Buffalo Sabres are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
The Sabres kicked off their post-season by defeating the Boston Bruins in six games during the first round. But the Sabres now have their backs against the wall in their series against the Montreal Canadiens, as they are down 3-2 and must win two games in a row to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.
If the Sabres force a Game 7 at home, there is no question that ticket prices will be very high for their fans. That has been the case throughout the playoffs so far, and the numbers show it.
According to the Action Network, the Sabres had the cheapest tickets throughout the regular season, but that has changed dramatically since Buffalo’s playoff run.
The Action Network shared that the average price for four Sabres playoff tickets is currently at $9,974.85. This is after the average price for four Sabres home tickets during the regular season was just $375.84.
With this, the Sabres’ tickets have jumped up 2,554 percent this post-season from the regular season. That is an astronomically great price change.
Yet, with the Sabres in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, they certainly have fans willing to pay the higher ticket prices. The Sabres finally took the big step forward they needed to for so long, and they have become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Sabres will now be looking for another chance to play at home in their series against the Canadiens. They will first need to beat the Habs on the road in Game 6. If they do, it would be a real treat to see these two division rivals play a Game 7. The ticket prices for that game would undoubtedly go up.
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