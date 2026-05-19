Buffalo Sabres Unsure If Alex Tuch Will Be Back: 'I Don't Know Where His Head's At'

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Sabres' Alex Tuch May Have One Final Opportunity To Showcase His Value To The NHL

Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch had a great first playoff round this year, but Tuch's disappearing act in the second round against the Montreal Canadiens could be hampering his financial earnings. Tuch must rediscover his scoring touch to save the Sabres and assure himself of a major raise.