Calgary Flames GM Conroy Is Putting On A Rebuilding Masterclass

The return Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy received for a pending UFA is a prime example of his stellar rebuilding so far.
We have no real idea how good a GM Craig Conroy of the Calgary Flames will be when he has a contending team, but when it comes to rebuilding, this guy is killing it.
Sunday's trade of pending UFA Rasmus Andersson with the Vegas Golden Knights is a prime example of it.
Conroy managed to parlay a rental into a cheap and serviceable defenseman in Zach Whitecloud, a defense prospect in Abram Wiebe, a first-round pick in 2027 and a conditional second-round pick (that will become a first-rounder if the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup this year) in 2028.
Chef's kiss right there.
Add that to clever drafting and asset management that goes back to trading veterans Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Jacob Markstrom, and Conroy is helping put this team on the right path after the team was criticized for its lack of selling earlier in the season.
