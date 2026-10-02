Calgary Flames' Last Season At The Saddledome Will Be Hard To Watch, But It's Necessary Pain

Similarly, star goalie Dustin Wolf aims to correct course and improve his 2025-26 numbers, including an .899 save percentage, down from a .910 SP in 2024-25. The 25-year-old Wolf has had a heavy workload the past two years, appearing in a combined 110 regular-season games. Wolf could only do so much playing behind a porous Flames defense, but the dominance he displayed in his first full season is what the Calgary brass are counting on for this generation of the team.