“The Fans Have More Passion” - Flames’ Simon Nemec Embraces Canadian Hockey Culture
A fresh start in Calgary has given Simon Nemec plenty to be excited about.
The 22-year-old defenceman is getting set for his first season with the Calgary Flames after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils on June 23. Since arriving in Calgary, Nemec has had time to settle into his new surroundings, get to know the city and begin building relationships with his new teammates.
Having a couple of familiar faces around the organization has helped.
Fellow Slovakians Martin Pospisil and Samuel Honzek are already part of the Flames, giving Nemec an immediate connection inside the locker room.
“It’s really helpful,” Nemec said of having his fellow Slovakians around.
The transition has also given Nemec his first real taste of Calgary and its hockey culture. Speaking with reporters at the Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic, he had plenty of positive things to say about his new home.
“Calgary’s a great city, the people are awesome here, so I’m really excited about this new opportunity here,” Nemec said.
The move also means playing in a Canadian hockey market, something Nemec is eager to experience.
“I can’t wait for the start. It’s different, it’s Canada. I feel like the fans have more passion here, it’s going to be a little different, but I’m really excited.”
There is plenty riding on Nemec’s first season in Calgary.
Selected second overall by New Jersey in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nemec arrived in the NHL with considerable expectations. He spent three seasons with the Devils, including a 2025-26 campaign in which he recorded 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 68 games.
Now, he gets a chance to reset.
In Calgary, Nemec sees an opportunity to take on a larger role, earn more ice time and continue developing into the kind of defenceman the Flames believe he can become.
“It’s a new team for me, everything’s new, so it’s been exciting,” Nemec said. “I feel like getting more ice time and more opportunities here… that’s another exciting thing.”
That opportunity could be particularly important for a young Flames team still trying to establish its next core.
Nemec already has confidence in where the group is headed.
“I feel like the team can be really good in the next couple of years.”
For Calgary, the hope is that Nemec will be part of that future.
The Flames are in the midst of reshaping their roster, and adding a 22-year-old defenceman with NHL experience and offensive upside gives the organization another young piece to build around.
Nemec is clearly ready for the change.
Now, the next step is seeing what he can do with the opportunity.