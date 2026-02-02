Sidney Crosby Can Cement His Status As Canada's Greatest Men's Olympic Hockey Player Ever

As for non-Canadian NHLers who have participated in the Olympics since 1998, Finland sniper Teemu Selanne scored a career 17 goals, while Czechia goalie Dominik Hasek was amazing as he led his country to gold in Nagano. But neither of them has more than one Olympic gold to their credit. So if Crosby locks up a third gold medal, you have to rank him at or near the top of the list of the greatest Olympic hockey players ever.