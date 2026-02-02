2026 Olympic Hockey Hub: Schedules, Rosters, Stories, Lists And More

It's nearly hockey's time to shine at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.
And The Hockey News is your destination for coverage and analysis and a chance to share your thoughts during the prestigious Winter Games.
Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos will be on the ground in Milan as 22 national teams – 12 on the men's side, and 10 on the women's side – look to make their countries proud.
Not only do we have the latest Olympic hockey content for you, but we also have The Hockey News Community on the home page, a forum where you can create your own posts.
Here are the schedules, rosters and related stories to dive into as the hockey world gets hyped up for Olympic action.
All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Wednesday, Feb. 11: Finland vs. Slovakia (10:40 a.m.), Italy vs. Sweden (3:10 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 12: France vs. Switzerland (6:10 a.m.), Canada vs. Czechia (10:40 a.m.), USA vs. Latvia (3:10 p.m.), Denmark vs. Germany (3:10 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 13: Sweden vs. Finland (6:10 a.m.), Slovakia vs. Italy (6:10 a.m.), Czechia vs. France (10:40 a.m.), Switzerland vs. Canada (3:10 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 14: Slovakia vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m.), Latvia vs. Germany (6:10 a.m.), Italy vs. Finland (10:40 a.m.), Denmark vs. USA (3:10 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 15: Czechia vs. Switzerland (6:10 a.m.), France vs. Canada (10:40 a.m.), Latvia vs. Denmark (1:10 p.m.), Germany vs. USA (3:10 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 17: Qualifying round (two games at 6:10 a.m. and one each at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 18: Quarterfinals (games at 6:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 20: Semifinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 21: Bronze medal game (2:40 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 22: Gold medal game (8:10 a.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 5: Germany vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m.), France vs. Italy (8:40 a.m.), USA vs. Czechia (10:40 a.m.), Canada vs. Finland (3:10 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 6: Japan vs. France (6:10 a.m.), Switzerland vs. Czechia (8:40 a.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 7: Japan vs. Germany (6:10 a.m.), Italy vs. Sweden (8:40 a.m.), Finland vs. USA (10:40 a.m.), Canada vs. Switzerland (3:10 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 8: Sweden vs. France (10:40 a.m.), Finland vs. Czechia (3:10 p.m.)
Monday, Feb. 9: Italy vs. Japan (6:10 a.m.), France vs. Germany (10:40 a.m.), USA vs. Switzerland (2:10 p.m.), Czechia vs. Canada (3:10 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 10: Sweden vs. Japan (6:10 a.m.), Germany vs. Italy (10:40 a.m.), USA vs. Canada (2:10 p.m.), Switzerland vs. Finland (3:10 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 13: Quarterfinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 14: Quarterfinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)
Monday, Feb. 16: Semifinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 19: Bronze medal game (8:40 a.m.), gold medal game (1:10 p.m.)