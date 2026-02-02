Logo
The Hockey News
2026 Olympic Hockey Hub: Schedules, Rosters, Stories, Lists And More

2026 Olympic Hockey Hub: Schedules, Rosters, Stories, Lists And More

6m
The Hockey News has boots on the ground in Milan for the 2026 Olympics. Follow all our coverage throughout the men's and women's hockey tournaments.

It's nearly hockey's time to shine at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

And The Hockey News is your destination for coverage and analysis and a chance to share your thoughts during the prestigious Winter Games.

Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos will be on the ground in Milan as 22 national teams – 12 on the men's side, and 10 on the women's side – look to make their countries proud.

Not only do we have the latest Olympic hockey content for you, but we also have The Hockey News Community on the home page, a forum where you can create your own posts.

Here are the schedules, rosters and related stories to dive into as the hockey world gets hyped up for Olympic action.

Men's Olympic Hockey Schedule

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Wednesday, Feb. 11: Finland vs. Slovakia (10:40 a.m.), Italy vs. Sweden (3:10 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 12: France vs. Switzerland (6:10 a.m.), Canada vs. Czechia (10:40 a.m.), USA vs. Latvia (3:10 p.m.), Denmark vs. Germany (3:10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 13: Sweden vs. Finland (6:10 a.m.), Slovakia vs. Italy (6:10 a.m.), Czechia vs. France (10:40 a.m.), Switzerland vs. Canada (3:10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 14: Slovakia vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m.), Latvia vs. Germany (6:10 a.m.), Italy vs. Finland (10:40 a.m.), Denmark vs. USA (3:10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 15: Czechia vs. Switzerland (6:10 a.m.), France vs. Canada (10:40 a.m.), Latvia vs. Denmark (1:10 p.m.), Germany vs. USA (3:10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Qualifying round (two games at 6:10 a.m. and one each at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 18: Quarterfinals (games at 6:10 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 20: Semifinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 21: Bronze medal game (2:40 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 22: Gold medal game (8:10 a.m.)

Women's Olympic Hockey Schedule

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Thursday, Feb. 5: Germany vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m.), France vs. Italy (8:40 a.m.), USA vs. Czechia (10:40 a.m.), Canada vs. Finland (3:10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 6: Japan vs. France (6:10 a.m.), Switzerland vs. Czechia (8:40 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 7: Japan vs. Germany (6:10 a.m.), Italy vs. Sweden (8:40 a.m.), Finland vs. USA (10:40 a.m.), Canada vs. Switzerland (3:10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 8: Sweden vs. France (10:40 a.m.), Finland vs. Czechia (3:10 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 9: Italy vs. Japan (6:10 a.m.), France vs. Germany (10:40 a.m.), USA vs. Switzerland (2:10 p.m.), Czechia vs. Canada (3:10 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Sweden vs. Japan (6:10 a.m.), Germany vs. Italy (10:40 a.m.), USA vs. Canada (2:10 p.m.), Switzerland vs. Finland (3:10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 13: Quarterfinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 14: Quarterfinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 16: Semifinals (games at 10:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 19: Bronze medal game (8:40 a.m.), gold medal game (1:10 p.m.)

Rosters

- Click here for every men's team's roster.

- Click here for every women's team's roster.

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm, Wild's Marcus Johansson Added To Sweden's Olympic Team

Ducks' Jackson LaCombe Replaces Seth Jones On USA's Olympic Men's Hockey Team

Olympic Men's Hockey Stories

With weeks to go, necessary improvements certainly remain a major work-in progress. But at least now there is evidence — and hope — that Italian Olympic organizers should be capable of successfully welcoming the NHL’s elite to the Olympic stage, just four weeks from now.
thehockeynews.comFirst-Hand Look At Milan's Santagiulia Olympic Hockey Arena: Officially Opened, But Far From PerfectWith weeks to go, necessary improvements certainly remain a major work-in progress. But at least now there is evidence — and hope — that Italian Olympic organizers should be capable of successfully welcoming the NHL’s elite to the Olympic stage, just four weeks from now.

'There Is No Reason That NHL Players Will Not Come': IIHF's Tardif And Olympic Leaders Give Approval Of New Milan Rink

Players Satisfied With Future Olympic Ice Surface On Day Two Of Milan Test Event

- Why Did Canada And USA Snub Some Elite Offense For The Olympics?

Predicting The Olympic Men's Hockey Captains: Should Matthews Lead Team USA?

Should Matthew Schaefer Have Made Canada's Olympic Team Over Drew Doughty?

Could Brock Nelson Be A Scoring Threat For Team USA At The Olympics?

The 2026 Olympics Will Be A Torch-Passing Moment For Hockey Canada

Sweden's Chances Of Medalling At The Olympics Plummet If Their Injuries Persist

Recency Bias Should Make Zach Hyman The Next Man Up To Replace Brayden Point At The Olympics

Blues' Binnington Won't Have A Long Leash For Team Canada At Olympics

Eliminated From World Juniors, Latvia's Alberts Smits Has Eyes Set On Olympics

Edmonton Oilers Olympic Snubs May Be Beneficial For The Team

Why Canada Should Be Bigger Favorites Over Team USA

Canada's All-Snub Olympic Team Would Compete For A Medal In Italy

Olympic Women's Hockey Stories

The Milano Cortina Olympics are set to drop the puck on February 5 with gold to be handed out later in the month. In the PWHL era, there's even more intrigue around the tournament.
thehockeynews.comOne Burning Question For Every Women's Hockey Nation At The OlympicsThe Milano Cortina Olympics are set to drop the puck on February 5 with gold to be handed out later in the month. In the PWHL era, there's even more intrigue around the tournament.

Each Member Of USA's Women's Hockey Team Will Receive $200,000 For Olympic Appearance From Donor

USA's First Time Olympians Excited To Drop The Puck In Italy On The "World's Biggest Stage"

Knight's Olympic Swan Song Will Be One To Remember

Before Heated Rivalry, This Was Hockey's Real Life Heated Rivalry

Kayle Osborne Has Earned The Right To Step Into Canada's Backup Role For The Olympics

Olympic Hockey Lists

Five NHL players who have the most to prove at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Some will look to change their own narrative, while others will want to snap out of poor form on the international stage.
thehockeynews.comFive NHL Players Who Have The Most To Prove At The OlympicsFive NHL players who have the most to prove at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Some will look to change their own narrative, while others will want to snap out of poor form on the international stage.

Six NHL Dynamic Duos Going To The 2026 Olympics

10 Former NHLers Who Will Be Going To The 2026 Olympics

Best Five Hockey Players Going To Olympics Who Are Under 25

Olympic Men's Hockey Odds: How Many Teams Have Realistic Chance At Gold?

Want to catch up on curling as well at the Olympics? Check out TheCurlingNews.com as well.

