Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 6:50 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 6:50 PM
With pending UFA left winger Artturi Lehkonen giving the Colorado Avalanche a great start, he could be in search of a significant payday. But how much sense does that make?
The Colorado Avalanche have a lot of high-end players on the roster, and so when you learn that they have three players with double-digit goal totals at this stage of the season, you couldn't be surprised.
But the team leader in goals, with 15, is someone you probably wouldn't have guessed.
Artturi Lehkonen has five more goals than either Nathan MacKinnon or Martin Necas, and seven more than Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. The list goes on, obviously, because he leads the team.
But given the fact that Lehkonen is also a pending UFA - one of just five on the team - this surprising stat takes on greater importance and leads one to ask what might happen here with the team being able to extend him.
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The good news is that, as things stand now, the Avalanche have about $11.65 million in cap space and, again, only have a handful of free agents to sign. All but Lehkonen should be on the inexpensive side, even with the rapidly rising salary structure across the league.
The bad news is that if Lehkonen keeps scoring like this (or even if he doesn't), in addition to all the other good stuff he does for them, he's likely to seek a big salary increase after years of being arguably underpaid.
Even with the way the market has been going for some time now, $11 million and change just doesn't make a lot of sense for a player of his caliber, but it's his prerogative to seek it. If he feels like he could be a player in the $9-to-10-million range, that could be overly limiting to the Avs.
There's a grand tradition of guys on elite teams taking a hometown discount to keep the band together, but Cale Makar didn't do it as recently as last summer, so why should Lehkonen do the same?
Even at 31 years old, it's very easy to see someone come along and offer Lehkonen a cap hit over the $10 million mark, which could immediately price the Avs out. And for a guy who never had a contract larger than $22.5 million, he might not feel like a hometown discount makes a lot of sense for him. This would be his first monster contract and, given his age, maybe also his last.
Colorado just made a similar assessment about a similarly valued and similarly used player this past summer, and traded Valeri Nichushkin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for cap relief ahead of the Makar extension.
Teams that have had a lot of success end up facing this problem. Their competitive windows begin to slide shut, and they have to make decisions about creating cap room to sign big contract extensions.
The Avs have been and remain an exceptionally well-run team, but given that Makar's salary is more than doubling next summer, even a rapidly rising cap probably isn't rising as quickly as they'd like.
thehockeynews.comThe Avalanche Are Running Out of Excuses for Their Biggest WeaknessThe Avalanche have the talent to overwhelm almost anyone, but their recurring struggles with physicality, defensive discipline and playoff adjustments suggest the same weaknesses that have haunted them for years remain unresolved.
Their core is all guys in the age-28-to-35 range, meaning there aren't a lot of years left when they can count on everyone to be healthy and super-effective every year. That's the cost of competing for this many deep playoff runs, and certainly of winning a Cup.
So it wouldn't be a surprise to see them oblige Lehkonen on a big-money deal just because they probably can't replace him all that easily or efficiently on the open market. They know the player, they like him, and they're at a point where the money really only matters insofar as it affects their ability to put 20 guys who all fit under the salary cap on the ice every game.
Apart from either bringing back or replacing pending UFA goaltender Scott Wedgwood, they can probably get it all done with a little bit of breathing room as long as Lehkonen is willing to play a little bit of ball. If he's not, that's fine too, because he'll be a 32-year-old depth winger once July 4 hits, who happens to be shooting 30 percent in a contract year. Few teams have gone wrong letting someone else overpay a player like that.
But everyone can be pretty clear-eyed about this player and his place in the organization and the league. It shouldn't be too hard to find a deal that makes sense for everyone, but if either side wants to make it into a headache, they're both probably fine to move on, too.
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