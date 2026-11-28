Can The Sharks, Ducks, Or Kings Grab A Stranglehold Of The NHL's Weakest Division?
Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 3:40 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 3:40 PM
The NHL's Pacific Division has tremendous disparity right now, with the third-place San Jose Sharks nine points behind the second-place Vegas Golden Knights. What's gone wrong with the majority of the Pacific's teams? Should we expect a reversal of fortune for those struggling Pacific teams?
For the past few years, the general consensus in hockey circles is that the NHL’s Pacific Division has been the worst in the league.
While it’s still relatively early in the season, the Pacific has once again been the NHL’s least-competitive division. The difference between the Pacific’s top two teams – the first-place Edmonton Oilers and the second-place Vegas Golden Knights – and the rest of the division is stark. The Golden Knights have 35 points with a 15-7-5 record, while the third-place San Jose Sharks have 26 points with a 12-14-2 mark.
That nine-point differential is massive. Contrast that with the Central Division (where the second-place Colorado Avalanche have only two more points than the seventh-place Utah Mammoth) and the Atlantic Division (where the second-place Florida Panthers have just two more points than the fifth-place Boston Bruins), and the disparity in the Pacific is clear.
So, while we know the Pacific is the weakest division, there are many intriguing developments worth debating and discussing:
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– Somehow, the Calgary Flames are relevant in the race for third place in the Pacific, currently sitting in sixth place with an 11-14-2 record and just two fewer points than the Sharks.
Remember, the Flames began the season on a 0-5-0 skid, so their 11-9-2 mark has given them life in the playoff race. So while Calgary is still in the midst of a full roster rebuild, the weakness of the Pacific has given them an opportunity to sneak into the playoff picture and potentially earn their first post-season berth since 2021-22.
– With the struggles of the Sharks and the fifth-place Anaheim Ducks, were some of us (this writer included) too optimistic about the development of those two teams? Anaheim came out of the gate with a 10-7-1 mark, but since then, they’ve gone 2-7-0, and they’ve been outscored 33-17 in those seven regulation-time losses.
Meanwhile, the Sharks started the year 6-4-1, but they’ve since gone 6-10-1, and in their three most recent defeats (all in regulation), they’ve been outscored 17-4. San Jose and Anaheim made some competitive strides last season, but both have looked weak in recent weeks.
– The Seattle Kraken surprised some by starting the season 7-3-1, but after that, they’ve backslid in a major way, posting a 5-7-0 record to fall to fourth in the Pacific. They’d be even worse off had they not won two shootouts this year. That sub-par Kraken performance confirms suspicions: this is a mediocre-at-best franchise that has a long way to go before it’s a relevant group.
– And the Los Angeles Kings, despite buying in on star winger Artemi Panarin last season and a group of veteran additions this past summer, are one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL with a 9-12-2 mark. For the past five seasons, the Kings were a playoff lock, but even in this division of mostly struggling teams, LA has somehow been far less than the sum of their parts.
Finally, we knew the Vancouver Canucks would be terrible this season, and that’s certainly been true, as they’re the league’s worst team with an abysmal 6-21-1 record. But otherwise, the Pacific has been a cauldron of disappointment and dismay.
If the Pacific’s No. 3-through-No. 7 teams continue on this trajectory, there will be one team in third place that is far and away worse than most of the Central Division’s No. 4-through-No. 7 teams (including the Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, and Mammoth). That makes for a strong argument for the NHL to rank its playoff teams No. 1-through-No. 8 in each conference, but that’s an argument for another day.
For now, we can just keep our eyes on the Pacific as a division with tremendous disparity. The Oilers and Golden Knights may have their lead whittled away at the rest of this season, but as it stands, there’s a clear break between Edmonton and Vegas and the rest of the division. And that may remain the same for the remainder of the year.
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