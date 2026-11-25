The NHL's Good, Bad And The Ugly As U.S. Thanksgiving Approaches
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 6:48 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 6:48 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 7:46 PM
Which individual NHL players, coaches and GMs have thrived and which ones have struggled through the opening quarter of the 2026-27 season?
With U.S. Thanksgiving approaching and the NHL season about a quarter of the way complete, it's a good time to start judging the early performances of players, coaches, and general managers across the league.
In some cases, players are on pace for record-setting seasons. In others, the early results suggest potential career-worsts.
Off the ice, the storylines are just as fascinating. Coaches that no one thought would make it a month are excelling, while others are already on the hot seat. GMs have made messes of their respective franchises, while other executives have hit it out of the park.
Let's break down the good, the bad and the ugly for some key individuals through the early part of the 2026-27 season.
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The Good: Dylan Larkin and Kent Hughes - Montreal Canadiens
What started out as an ugly situation in Detroit has suddenly become a good situation for Dylan Larkin and the Montreal Canadiens. The trade to acquire Larkin was finalized this weekend and the Habs get the perfect fit as Larkin will slot in as their second-line center behind Nick Suzuki.
Larkin is motivated, he's ready, and coming in at a number that works for the Canadiens' salary cap.
Hughes, meanwhile, looks like a genius GM yet again. He waited, reportedly kept Larkin's interest in Montreal a secret, and got the player for a return that worked for both sides. He had to give up Michael Hage to land the player he wanted, but as a win-now move, this trade was the right call.
The Good: Mike Babcock and Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid is on a record-setting pace, and he’s having the kind of season that no one may ever match again. Interestingly, it's coming as new head coach Mike Babcock is trying to preach playing playoff-style hockey before Christmas.
A coaching hire that many thought would be a total disaster has worked out quite well for the Oilers, who are experiencing their first real bump in the road this season. McDavid is bought in, as are the other stars on the roster.
thehockeynews.comHow Much Credit Does Mike Babcock Deserve For The Edmonton Oilers' Early Success?Expectations were high for the Edmonton Oilers heading into the season, but a historic start from the team's top players has put them near the top of the NHL standings. Where has Mike Babcock influenced this group the most and how much credit does he deserve?
Babcock highlighted the less glamorous parts of McDavid's game as things he’s the most excited about: stopping on defense, hitting the right spots on the forecheck, tracking properly and getting back to slow opponents down.
Those, Babcock said, are the things McDavid is improving on, and they're what the team needs from him in the middle of the ice. It's a notable endorsement, and a sign Edmonton is thinking about more than just points.
The Bad: Sergei Bobrovsky and John Chayka - Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs' losing season has shined a light on some incredibly noteworthy mistakes. In terms of both player and personnel, this has been a tough start.
Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles are no joke, but somewhat predictable. A new report suggests Toronto was warned about the struggles Bobrovsky has faced this season. The Maple Leafs signed the veteran to a three-year deal anyway. Fans are frustrated, and it looks like the Maple Leafs are stuck.
Because of his age and contract, Bobrovsky can't be traded, waived or demoted without his consent, and his full cap hit would count in a buyout.
The Bad: Daniel Briere - Philadelphia Flyers
Whatever is going on in Philadelphia needs to be studied as a lesson in what not to do. The Flyers haven't shown they've got their own team issues under control, and if it's not Matvei Mickhov drama, it's issues with the veterans, or stories of past decisions (like the Cutter Gauthier trade) coming back to haunt the team.
And with every step, Briere seems to say something publicly that doesn't help his cause.
The Ugly: Julien BriseBois and Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning
Julien BriseBois did what Julien BriseBois often does: draw a line in the sand with a veteran and upset them to the point they want out of Tampa Bay. It happened with Steven Stamkos and it's happening with Nikita Kucherov.
Kucherov was insulted by a low-ball offer from the Lightning and the GM essentially dared the 33-year-old to test free agency, which he said he's going to do. He even told his teammates he wouldn’t return, virtually guaranteeing the end of their relationship.
That was the bad. The ugly was the turn that relationship between Kucherov and the Lightning seems to have taken.
Kucherov was benched in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, and images of him sitting with his gloves off and arms crossed went viral. It could be a simple hiccup, but now trade talk is surfacing again.
Elliotte Friedman believes Montreal would "take a run" if Kucherov hits the market. He has committed to finishing the season, and the Lightning say they have no plans to trade him. Still, if Tampa isn't a true contender, one has to wonder if this situation goes from bad to worse.
The Ugly: Jim Hiller - Toronto Maple Leafs
Even with the win that snapped the team's nine-game losing streak, Jim Hiller keeps drawing criticism. Gavin McKenna played one of his best games, scored the winner, and didn't see another second of ice time with 11 minutes remaining in the third period.He was later named the game's first star.
It's decisions like this that make no sense, as Hiller appears to shuffle his lineup more when the team is winning, shortening the bench to protect leads rather than pushing for offense.
That approach worked this time but backfired in the previous two games. Critics argue Hiller is coaching not to lose instead of coaching to win. It’s the same tactic he used in Los Angeles and it didn’t work there either.
All the while, he's got a frustrated William Nylander who appears to have checked out.
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