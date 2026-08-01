Can The St. Louis Blues Be An NHL Playoff Team Whether They Acquire Alexander Nikishin Or Not?

This is why the Blues are a sneaky pick to be a playoff team next year. They may not have a generational player in the mold of a Nathan MacKinnon or Quinn Hughes, but their depth is going to allow them to creep up on teams and surprise the league with strong play. St. Louis has finished in fifth in the Central in each of the past three seasons, and that type of finish might be enough for the Blues to be a playoff team in ‘26-27.