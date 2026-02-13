Canada's Connor McDavid Challenges Single-Olympic Record For Most Points By An NHLer

MILAN, Italy — The record for most points in a single Olympics is held by Canada's Harry Watson, who in 1924 reportedly scored an unreal 36 goals in five games.
Connor McDavid, who had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win against Switzerland on Friday, probably won't come close to surpassing that total (in 1924, Canada beat Switzerland 33-0). But with the way the Canadian center has been putting up points in Milan — especially now that he's been put on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and MackIin Celebrini — he probably has a chance at the record of 11 points by an NHLer at an Olympics, which is shared by Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu.
McDavid, who headed into the Olympics while leading the NHL with 96 points in 58 games, is also leading the Olympics with six points in two games.
You could argue that he probably should have even more. That's how dominant McDavid has looked each and every time he's been on the ice, particularly after Team Canada coach Jon Cooper put together a line consisting of three of the top-4 scorers in the NHL.
"Well, we're a deep team no matter how they do the lines," said McDavid. "Nate's a guy I watch a lot obviously. I'm a big fan of his. I watch a lot of Colorado games, obviously with some special players there, so I have an understanding of where Nate likes to go and where to be. We play the game similarly too."
On Celebrini, McDavid simply said this of the 19-year-old's work ethic: "He's a dog on a bone, that kid."
Of course, the stats won't mean a thing unless McDavid also leads Canada to gold.
Like the Stanley Cup, which eluded the Edmonton Oilers captain in back-to-back years, McDavid is here for one reason. And it's not to set any scoring records.
At the same time, if he continues to play the way he's been playing, it's hard to imagine Canada not winning gold.
A day after putting up three points in a 5-0 win against Czechia, McDavid kick-started the offense against Switzerland on Friday. The Canadians were on the power play early in the first period, when McDavid converted on a backdoor pass from Nathan MacKinnon to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, McDavid found a trailing Thomas Harley with a cross-ice pass, who made it 2-0.
The Swiss cut into Canada's lead on a power-play goal from Pius Suter that beat Canada goalie Logan Thompson. But in the second period, and Canada coming off a penalty kill, McDavid briefly joined MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini on a forward line that included three of the NHL's top four scorers, and the trio connected immediately on a goal to make it 3-1.
"Sometimes it's good to get thrown into action like that," said McDavid. "And when you score in your first shift together, it helps."
McDavid somehow didn't get credited for an assist on Celebrini's goal, even though he started off the play. However, with Canada activating the cheat code line of McDavid-MacKinnon-Celebrini in the third period, McDavid deked through the Swiss defense and picked up his third point of the night on a goal from MacKinnon, who also had three points.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't cool," MacKinnon said of playing on a line with McDavid. "I mean, I love the game. I'm inspired by Connor. I think he's the best and he pushes me to try to be even better by how amazing he is. Being put on a line with him is a blessing and I'm super grateful … I wish I could have put a couple of more in for him."
After missing out on the past two Olympics, it's almost like McDavid has been waiting a lifetime for this — and so far, he's been making the most of it.
As McDavid told reporters the other day, "when guys pull their country's jersey on, it's a bolt that goes through."
Two games in, McDavid has been electrifying — if not terrifying.
When he hasn't been scoring or setting up goals, he's been steamrolling players. It's an aspect of his game that we've never really seen. Certainly, his opponents are still adjusting. Just ask Switzerland's Andrea Glauser, who limped to the bench doubled over after taking a hit from McDavid.
"We want to play physical and when he's leading the way in that category, I think we all notice," said Sidney Crosby. "That shows how badly he wants it."
We saw glimpses of this version of McDavid at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, when McDavid had five points in four games and scored the tournament-clincher in overtime against the U.S.
But at the Olympics, he's been on another level.
Crosby, who also had a goal against Switzerland, might be Canada's captain. But this is clearly McDavid's team.
And so far, he's leading in pretty much every aspect you can imagine.
