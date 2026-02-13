Canada's Connor McDavid Challenges Single-Olympic Record For Most Points By An NHLer

Connor McDavid, who had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win against Switzerland on Friday, probably won't come close to surpassing that total (in 1924, Canada beat Switzerland 33-0). But with the way the Canadian center has been putting up points in Milan — especially now that he's been put on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and MackIin Celebrini — he probably has a chance at the record of 11 points by an NHLer at an Olympics, which is shared by Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu.