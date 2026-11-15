Canadiens' Chris Kreider's Injury Creates Prime Opportunity For Florian Xhekaj

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 7:06 PM
Montreal Canadiens veteran winger Chris Kreider suffered a serious knee injury this week. While the Habs will miss Kreider's experience, there's now an opportunity that's opened up for another player. And that player is young winger Florian Xhekaj, who will be a regular for the foreseeable future.
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