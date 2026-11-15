Canadiens' Chris Kreider's Injury Creates Prime Opportunity For Florian Xhekaj

Just being in the lineup on a daily basis should infuse Xhekaj with confidence, and playing on Montreal’s fourth line with center Jake Evans and winger Josh Anderson will result in a steady number of shifts for Xhekaj, who has only 13 games of NHL experience under his belt in two seasons. And at a time when the Habs have only $1.98 million in salary cap space, Xhekaj’s $941,667 salary is the type of deal that will free up cap space to address other issues for the team.