Canadiens' Cole Caufield Will Prove His 50-Goal Season Is No Fluke

Montreal Canadiens star winger Cole Caufield's 50-goal season is leading to high playoff expectations. The clutch scorer is poised to lead the Canadiens' pursuit of the Cup this year and in the future.
Montreal Canadiens star right winger Cole Caufield hit the 50-goal plateau on Thursday for the first time in his young NHL career.
The Bell Centre crowd is usually quite loud, and Caufield becoming Montreal's seventh-ever 50-goal scorer made them much, much louder.
But to the delight of Habs fans just regaining their voices from Thursday night, Caufield is just getting started being a clutch difference-maker.
If you're basing your judgment on what Caufield has done in the past, you have to be confident he can elevate his game this spring and help the Canadiens on a long and fruitful Stanley Cup playoff run.
Last season, Caufield netted three goals in five playoff games. And in 20 playoff games in 2020-21, Caufield posted four goals and 12 points as a rookie who just finished his NCAA career.
This season, he's demolished his previous regular-season career high of 37 goals in 82 games, which he set last year.
Meanwhile, Caufield leads the entire NHL in game-winning goals this season, with 12. He also has a league-best five overtime goals this year.
He's consistent in his strong play. In the past three seasons, Caufield has led the league with 27 game-winners, and he’s tied for first place in that span with nine overtime-winners.
In his first full five seasons, he's 10th in game-winners and tied for fourth in OT goals. He's simply a dangerous player, especially during a tie game. He honestly may even be Montreal's most clutch player since superstar goalie Carey Price was between the pipes.
Caufield will continue playing on the Canadiens' top line with center Nick Suzuki and left winger Juraj Slafkovsky – a line with the speed, smarts and finishing skills to give fits to any opponent the Habs will be taking on in the post-season. And just think – Caufield is still only 25 and not nearly in his prime just yet.
The best is yet to come for Caufield & Co. And while the pressure on him is considerable, Caufield has all of the tools you're looking for in a needle-mover, and he's about to meet the challenge in front of him by stepping up, taking on the responsibility Montreal management has placed in him, and delivering playoff goals and playoff wins.
You'd be wise not to bet against him doing exactly that.
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