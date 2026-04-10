Caufield Makes History For The Canadiens

Obviously, I don’t know if there is a guy I should thank more or give more respect to. I think when he came in, he gave me not only an opportunity but definitely some confidence, and he taught me how to play the game the right way to create more and get the puck more in better spots. He always says he’s not going to teach me how to score, but I think deep down, he knows he did. To work with a guy like that, I think everybody on our team has benefited a lot from him, and our whole staff has been outstanding, a lot of thanks to him, but you know, everybody deserves a little piece of that.