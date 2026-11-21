David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 10:11 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 10:11 PM
Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky is fighting it right now, but with the season still fairly young, there is plenty of time for him to turn things around.
The Montreal Canadiens are off to a strong start, as expected, sitting second in the Atlantic Division with a 14-5-4 record.
However, it was unexpected to see such inconsistency among some of their top guys.
Former 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky has struggled to make an impact so far, which is a growing concern for the group. The Canadiens are hunting for more production within their top six, and it starts with the 22-year-old winger.
Growing Expectations For Montreal's Young Forward
Montreal has high expectations for Slafkovsky. He can't just be a regular player; they need him to be a difference-maker. Expectations are high for several reasons, but Slafkovsky’s eight-year, $60.8 million extension may put the heat on him to prove his value. The 22-year-old is in his fifth NHL season and is no stranger to the league’s competitiveness.
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After a 50-point season in 2023–2024, a 51-point season in 2024–2025, and a career-high 73-point season last year, Slafkovsky was expected to take his game to another level. The expectation was that Slafkovsky would continue increasing his offensive production. The Canadiens need him to become a dependable scoring threat rather than someone who produces in stretches, and to become a consistent 60- to 70-point player, but at the moment, he's not at that level.
The Slovakian forward has more to his game than point production. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, his game is built around size, puck protection, physicality, and then his offensive skill. In 23 games played, he has 54 shots on goal. His inability to finish scoring chances remains the biggest concern.
Can Slafkovsky Turn His Season Around?
Slafkovsky has only two points in his last six games, and just two goals through the 2026-27 season. He has 29 giveaways, more than any forward on the Habs. He came off a huge year with the Olympics: a 30-goal, 70-point season and a solid playoff run. While Slafkovsky possesses the ideal frame and skill set to develop into an elite power winger, his primary issue stems from his difficulty maintaining that high-level play on a nightly basis.
Last season, Slafkovsky had seven goals already under his belt after November. Now, this season, with only two. He has five power-play points, all of which are assists.
His skating consistency could also use improvement in attacking open space and moving his feet. If he can focus less on racking up penalty minutes, his 18:21 of ice time will give him plenty of chances to hunt for his finishing rhythm again.
For Slafkovsky, there is time to turn it around as the NHL is just past the 25 percent mark on the season. Despite his difficult start, it is still too early to overlook what he brings to the Canadiens lineup in terms of size, playmaking ability, and offensive potential.
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