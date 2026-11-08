Report: Canadiens' Prospects Hage, Zharovsky 'Will Be Available' To The Team At The End Of The Season

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 8, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 4:00 PM
Montreal Canadiens star prospects Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky are expected to be available to join them at the end of the season, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
The Montreal Canadiens showed last season that they have what it takes to go on a deep playoff run, booking a ticket to the Eastern Conference final and being sent home in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canadiens did so without making any big moves at the trade deadline, but there was reported interest. The Habs again decided to stay firm with their roster and prospects this off-season, making just one NHL signing with Chris Krieder and no meaningful trades.
On Saturday, Elliotte Friedman hinted that the Habs may be reluctant to make major moves again this season, saying on his segment, 'Saturday Headlines', that the Canadiens are under the impression that they will have Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky with them at the end of the season.
“One of the things that the Canadiens, I've heard are operating under the impression is Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky, they're two top forward prospects, will be available to them at the end of the season,” Friedman said on Saturday's Sportsnet broadcast.
“So it's going to be interesting because everybody who's a Canadiens fan is excited about these two and also almost everything they've done. Some of the talks have centered around other teams' interest in those players, but the Canadiens do see them as players for them as soon as their seasons end this year.”
This is a major development, as last season there were plenty of confirmed reports that the Canadiens were willing to part ways with Zharovsky to land, at the time, Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies. The reports that surfaced were that the Maple Leafs did not file the trade in time for the deadline, which resulted in the deal falling through.
thehockeynews.com Report: Why Matthew Knies Wasn't Traded From The Maple Leafs To Canadiens At Last Year's NHL Trade DeadlineAfter rumors around last season's NHL trade deadline, some details regarding a potential trade between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens for Matthew Knies have surfaced.
The Canadiens have also been reported to be interested in Kirill Marchenko, who is now with the Maple Leafs, and have also been interested in Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin.
With the steep price the Red Wings have placed on Larkin, Hage and/or Zharovsky would need to be part of the deal. While that doesn’t exactly mean their interest is now obsolete, it does change how they would approach it.
thehockeynews.comNHL Rumor Roundup: Could Dylan Larkin Change His Mind About The Montreal Canadiens?Some pundits suggest Dylan Larkin could change his mind and add the Montreal Canadiens to his list of trade destinations. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings aren't on Larkin's list, but do they really need him?
It’s not shocking to see why the Canadiens would want to keep the forward duo rather than sell them off for older assets.
To start, Hage has dominated NCAA hockey for three seasons, and although they had hoped he would sign his entry-level contract last year, he’s off to a Hobey Baker-esque start with Michigan in what is now his junior year. Hage currently leads the nation in points, recording four goals and 20 points in nine games.
As for Zharovsky, the 2025 second-round pick exploded in the KHL last season and is following it up with an even better campaign this year. In 23 games, the 19-year-old has posted six goals and 18 points.
Both of Montreal’s prospects could sign their entry-level contracts when their seasons end and join the organization for a playoff run.
With the Canadiens’ young core of Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and Jacob Fowler, plus stars in their prime like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Noah Dobson, Hage and Zharovsky fit the timeline and extend it.
Hage and Zharovsky might not be as impactful additions as an NHL-proven star, but instead of increasing their chances of winning a Stanley Cup this year, it extends their window.
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