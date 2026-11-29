Canucks Prospect Caleb Malhotra Continues To Shutout Outside Noise And Improve His Game
(ELIZA NUESTRO/BOSTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS)
(ELIZA NUESTRO/BOSTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS)
Nov 29, 2026 10:21 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 10:21 PM
Caleb Malhotra doesn’t always act like a top prospect – or the son of the coach from the team that drafted him early. But that’s a great thing about the promising pivot who’s trying to rebound from an unexpected end to last season.
Caleb Malhotra was one of the most highly anticipated freshmen to enter the NCAA this season, and he hit the ground running at Boston University.
The third-overall pick from the 2026 draft logged the second-most ice time among Terriers forwards in his debut (18:33), then earned the most ice time up front (20:04) in Game 2 of a road sweep against Alaska Fairbanks, where he also potted his first goal.
“He’s just a really solid presence in the middle of the ice for us, both defensively and offensively,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “He plays all situations. He plays penalty kill and power play. He’s intelligent, he’s competitive, and we’re really excited to have him. He’s the type of player where, with his feel for the game, he’ll continue to get better every week.”
Pandolfo and the program at Boston University were big reasons why the 18-year-old committed to the Terriers.
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“It’s all the guys they’ve produced and the talent they’ve brought up – their coaching staff is unbelievable,” Malhotra said. “Hearing from the guys who have gone there about how much trust they put in them, you only hear good things.”
While last season was bafflingly uneven for the program, an influx of new talent and growth from key returnees, such as fellow 2026 first-rounder Tynan Lawrence (STL), has the outlook at Agganis Arena looking a whole lot brighter.
Malhotra may not be the only important freshman on the roster, but the center does bring a lot of prior success with him. Last season, Malhotra was part of a strong Brantford squad that finished first in the OHL and appeared to have a clear path to the league final, if not the Memorial Cup. But the Bulldogs were stunned by the Barrie Colts in the Eastern Conference final, ending any shot at post-season glory.
“That team was super close – we all loved each other,” Malhotra said. “We had such a successful team and obviously didn’t go as far, or do what we intended to do at the start of the season, but there was so much growth in our group. It was just cool to be in that atmosphere and learn from those guys.”
thehockeynews.com'It's Paying Off For Him': Boston University Coach Gushes Over Caleb Malhotra's Improved One-TimerThe Vancouver Canucks' first-round pick left the Ontario Hockey League for the NCAA this season. And with six goals and 14 points — as well as being named Hockey East's player of the week — Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said it's clear that the decision is paying off.
Speaking of atmosphere, Malhotra also brings a ton of relevant experience with him to BU. His dad, Manny Malhotra, was hired to coach the Vancouver Canucks right before Caleb was selected by the franchise. When Caleb attended the Stanley Cup final, he caught up with Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who was an assistant with the Canes when Manny played for the team in 2013-14. Brind’Amour remembered Caleb from when he was young and congratulated him on his dad’s hiring.
“I’m the most proud of him in the world,” Caleb said. “So when I hear people that I respect and he respects say ‘congratulations,’ it means a lot.”
That pedigree can also mean a lot to the BU dressing room. Sons of former pros have become commonplace in hockey and often bring another dimension.
thehockeynews.comBen Kindel's Guidance, Willingness To Learn Has Allowed Him To Succeed In The NHL At Such A Young AgeBen Kindel received the kind of NHL education many prospects don’t get until later on, including the ugly learning moments. The son of two soccer players is tackling the process in his second season.
“They have a maturity about them,” Pandolfo said. “Not only with how they play, but also with how they act with their teammates and around the locker room. It’s how they work in the weight room, the habits they have, all the little things that make a difference. When you have that talent and those other things already built in, which Caleb has – he’s humble. He’s the third-overall pick, and you’d never know it with the way he acts. He was raised the right way. He doesn’t expect anything to be handed to him. His teammates see that, and that goes a long way, and it helps the overall group.”
If all goes well, Malhotra will have the Terriers back in the hunt for a national championship while also giving Team Canada a shot at gold at the world juniors in Alberta. If all goes really well, he’ll get to play for his dad as a member of the Canucks in the near future. And he promises it won’t be awkward.
“We’re very clinical in our house,” Malhotra said. “He’s Dad first and foremost, and at the rink, he’ll be my coach. If I had the privilege of playing for Vancouver, I wouldn’t have an issue with that.”
This story was edited for digital.
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Our annual XXL-sized Prospects Unlimited 2026-27 edition has everything you need to know about the next wave of NHL stars. Inside, you'll find stories on plenty of prospects and young NHL stars, including Matthew Schaefer, Landon DuPont, Maddox Schultz, Caleb Malhotra, and more.
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