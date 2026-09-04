Canucks Sign Zeev Buium To Massive Eight-Year, $75-Million Extension
The Vancouver Canucks have signed one of the major pieces from the Quinn Hughes blockbuster to a long-term deal.
The Vancouver Canucks have locked up one of their most promising young defenders to a long-term extension.
The Canucks have agreed to an eight-year, $75-million extension with Zeev Buium, which will pay him $9.38 million per season and will keep him under contract until the the conclusion of the 2034-35 season.
Buium was acquired by the Canucks from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes blockbuster trade last season in a package alongside forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren.
“Zeev has settled in nicely with our organization since his trade to Vancouver last season, and we are extremely happy to see him make this long-term commitment to the Canucks,” Canucks GM Ryan Johnson said in a statement. “He is a key member of our young core and a player we will build around moving forward."
The 20-year-old was a first-round pick of the Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft, selected with the 12th overall pick. He made his debut in the 2024-25 Stanley Cup playoffs with the Wild, suiting up for four post-season contests and notching an assist.
"Zeev has a lot of upside," Johnson added. "We feel with his abilities he will flourish in the system and environment we are creating inside our locker room. We look forward to working together and creating a strong partnership and foundation for our future.”
This deal comes just a two weeks before the NHL CBA changes eliminate the possibility of eight-year deals being handed out, with the maximum contract length for players under team control changing to seven years on Sept. 16.
This past season, Buium played just 31 games for the Wild before being traded, producing three goals and 14 points. He then played the following 45 games in Vancouver, posting a total of six goals and 26 points across 76 regular-season games in 2025-26.
Before entering the NHL, the San Diego native was a highly-decorated player at the college level with the Denver Pioneers and on the international stage with Team USA.
Buium was a NCAA National Champion in 2024, finishing out his tenure ranked 10th in both career points (98) and assists (74) by a defenseman in school history. He also won gold with the United States at the 2023 world under-18 championships, the 2024 and 2025 World Juniors, and the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
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