Carter Hart Joins Vegas Golden Knights As Team Makes Statement

The Vegas Golden Knights announced goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the organization.

Hart was one of the five members of Canada’s 2018 world juniors team who were found not guilty of sexual assault in a trial that took place earlier this year in London, Ont. The other players are Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote.

Since being acquitted, the NHL announced on Sept. 11 it will reinstate the five former NHLers. Oct. 15 was the first day they could officially sign with new teams, but The Athletic's Chris Johnston and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Hart is on a tryout with Vegas for now.

"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," the team said in a statement Thursday. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."

Hart and any of the other four players who sign contracts won’t be able to begin conditioning with their teams until Nov. 15 or play in the NHL until Dec. 1.

With that in mind, Hart can officially make his Golden Knights debut as early as Dec. 2 when Vegas hosts the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played an NHL game since Jan. 20, 2024. He made 25 starts in what was his sixth season for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023-24.

In that season, he registered a 2.80 goals-against average, .906 save percentage, one shutout and 12-9-3 record before stepping away from the team.

As for Vegas’ goaltending situation, starting netminder Adin Hill suffered a lower-body injury during their game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. He didn’t return after the first period, and backup goaltender Akira Schmid subbed in to play the final two periods. The length of Hill’s injury is yet to be announced.

All Five Former World Junior Players Found Not Guilty In Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial

Warning: coverage of the Hockey Canada trial includes details of alleged sexual assault that may be disturbing to readers.

When the NHL announced it would reinstate Hart, McLeod, Formenton, Dube and Foote, the league called the events that led to sexual assault allegations after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala were "deeply troubling."

"The league expects everyone connected with the game to conduct themselves with the highest level of moral integrity," the league said at the time. "And, in this case, while found not to have been criminal, the conduct of the players involved certainly did not meet that standard."

The NHLPA said it was pleased the players were reinstated.

"The players co-operated with every investigation," the players union said. "Upon their full acquittal by Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, we initiated discussions with the NHL regarding the players' return to work. To avoid a protracted dispute that would cause further delay, we reached the resolution that the league announced (on Sept. 11). We now consider the matter closed and look forward to the players' return."

Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.