Cole Caufield Is Becoming The Montreal Canadiens' Best Goal-Scorer Since Guy Lafleur

Here's what's not up for debate: Caufield is Montreal's first 40-goal scorer since Vincent Damphousse posted 40 in 1993-94, and he could be the Habs' first 50-goal scorer since Stephane Richer scored 51 goals in 1989-90. Richer also scored 50 goals in 1987-88, so Caufield has to not only score another 10 goals in Montreal's final 15 games of the season to reach 50, but he also has to do it again.