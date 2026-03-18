Canadiens’ Caufield Scores 40 And Makes History

It’s not just one thing. Sometimes, things start way before the season, and what you do to prepare yourself for a season, especially in today’s game, is crucial. If you want to have the opportunity to score that many goals, you need to have a certain amount of ice time, and it’s hard to get that ice time if your coach doesn’t feel confident when you’re on the ice on the other side of the puck. It takes a certain level of commitment for a player to understand that. Cole understood that. “ It’s been a while since we got a 40-goal scorer," I was 18 years old, St-Louis said, giving the media a wink. It doesn’t make me feel any younger, but I’m proud to be able to see it with my own eyes from the bench. […] I’m very happy for him, for the fans, for the organization.