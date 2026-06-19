Confident New Maple Leafs GM Continues To Take Risks With Raddysh Contract

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Jim Hiller Hire, Darren Raddysh Addition Joins List Of Changes For Maple Leafs And Signals A True New Era For Organization

With the latest addition of defenseman Darren Raddysh and the hire of head coach Jim Hiller, there have been so many changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. Here are several ways why the Maple Leafs are stepping into a new era.