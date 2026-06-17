The Maple Leafs Hiring Jim Hiller Was Bold But Checks Many Boxes

New Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka bet on familiarity by hiring Jim Hiller as Toronto's new coach. Hiller is coming in to spark the Leafs at both ends of the ice.
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a surprise choice Wednesday by hiring former Los Angeles Kings coach Jim Hiller as their new bench boss.
While you have to give credit to Leafs GM John Chayka for making a bold decision as to who replaces veteran bench boss Craig Berube, there's also a considerable amount of risk with Hiller's hiring.
Chayka could've picked a higher-profile candidate as Toronto's next coach – someone like former New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy or Stanley Cup-winning coach Peter Laviolette before he joined the Kings.
Those choices would've been easier to justify for this veteran-laden Leafs team than Hiller, who hasn't won much of anything as a coach. He coached only one full season in Los Angeles, and Hiller couldn't get the Kings out of the first round – doesn't that sound familiar to Toronto fans?
Still, you can see why Hiller, a former Leafs assistant coach, checked a lot of boxes for Chayka.
Hiller knows the room in Toronto, as he's worked with captain Auston Matthews, star right winger William Nylander and center John Tavares.
Chayka cited that previous experience in Toronto, Hiller's vision aligning perfectly with management's standards and a very precise plan as some reasons for hiring him.
During his time under former Leafs coach Mike Babcock, Hiller ran a Toronto power play that was one of the NHL's best. If the Buds are going to have a bounce-back season, they're going to need their power play to improve from the 15th-best in the league, and that will fall on Hiller to oversee.
Now, if Hiller has the same issues with the power play that the Kings had this season – when their 17 percent success rate was the fifth-worst – then you have to think Hiller isn't going to last long in Toronto. But L.A. scored the fourth-fewest goals this year, and they don't have the offensive firepower the Maple Leafs have.
Clearly, Hiller has many more weapons in Toronto than he did with the Kings. But with great talent comes great responsibility to do right by that talent, and if the Leafs can't bounce back into playoff contention under Hiller, he's going to be flung on the ash heap of Maple Leafs history. And if his choice of Hiller doesn't pan out, Chayka is going to have one major strike against him.
So, it's fair to acknowledge Chayka's bold move while also acknowledging the risks. This season could go a long way toward determining the future of key cogs like Matthews and Nylander, and if Hiller can't get this Buds team back on the right track immediately next year, the boo-birds and cat-callers will be in full force.
Chayka said the team spoke with more than 25 candidates regarding Toronto's coaching opening. And while it does feel like somewhat of a consolation prize hire for a Leafs team that probably wanted NCAA star coach David Carle, hiring Hiller is a decision based on wanting this Toronto team back in the post-season at the soonest opportunity.
The NHL coaching business is a zero-sum industry, and Hiller and Chayka will be focused on proving it was the right choice to bring both men aboard. And if they can't do so, the long and agonizing nightmare for Leafs fans will continue.
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