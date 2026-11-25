Could Montreal's Trade For Dylan Larkin Set Up An All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final?
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 10:19 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 10:19 PM
It's been over three decades since a Canadian NHL team won the Stanley Cup. Not only could we get a Canadian champion this season, we could be headed for the first all-Canadian Final since 1989.
Every NHL season carries one question that fans seemingly can't get enough of: When will the next Canadian team win the Stanley Cup?
Some years, a slew of Canadian teams at least have the opportunity and roster makeup to go on a lengthy playoff run. Other years, you can really only argue that one or two Canadian teams at most have a legitimate shot at winning a Cup.
But after Sunday night's blockbuster trade that sent star center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens, the idea of a Canadian Cup-winner is not only a distinct possibility – but a case can be made for an all-Canadian Cup final between Montreal and the Edmonton Oilers.
It would be the first all-Canadian final since the Habs and Calgary Flames went head-to-head at the conclusion of the 1988-89 season.
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The Oilers lead the Pacific division and are just three points behind the Minnesota Wild as the second-best team in the West. They're in the midst of a four-game losing skid, but the Oilers' big guns have looked like they're on a mission, and the areas of goaltending and defense that have hindered them in previous years have quickly become stronger.
Meanwhile, the Canadiens are coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final and sit tied for second in the Atlantic with a 14-7-4 record. If they weren't dangerous enough, putting together arguably the best one-two punch at center in the division should put fear into a lot of future opponents.
2026 has been a year of American dominance on hockey's international stage, winning gold at the Olympics with the men's, women's and Paralympic teams before the Carolina Hurricanes won the Cup by beating the Vegas Golden Knights in the final. Maybe this season could start the change of things.
As is true every season, things can come down to which teams are healthy and hot at the right time of the year. A nasty bite from the injury bug could sink the hopes of one or both of the Oilers and Canadiens. But for the first time in a long time, there's a clear road through the first three rounds for two Canadian teams in the same season.
Montreal and Edmonton look this strong right now, but it's also possible that Oilers GM Stan Bowman and Canadiens counterpart Kent Hughes may not be done strengthening their roster.
Bowman currently has $2.1 million in salary cap space, but that total rises to $7.3 million if he waits until the March 1 trade deadline. Hughes is essentially capped out at the moment, but he may decide to push in all of his chips in an even bigger way than he did with the Larkin transaction.
We're still months away from understanding which teams are truly championship threats, but the early returns on the Habs and Oilers are promising. If everything goes just right for them in mid-April, Edmonton and Montreal could give Canada a playoff to remember.
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