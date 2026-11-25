What Red Wings' Return On Larkin Means For NHL Teams With Star Trade Candidates
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 3:18 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 3:18 PM
The Dylan Larkin blockbuster could serve as a measuring stick for what type of return other star players around the NHL may command.
The NHL was rocked late Sunday night with the blockbuster trade that sent star center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens.
The trade package going to Detroit included prized prospect center Michael Hage, two first-round draft picks, a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder, forward Kirby Dach and goalie Samuel Montembeault.
That has set a high bar for other potential trade candidates.
The most imminent trade that hockey observers will be looking out for involves another Red Wing in defenseman Simon Edvinsson. The 23-year-old blueliner is in the midst of a contract dispute with Detroit, but now that Larkin has been moved, it's likely that interim GM Shawn Horcoff gets more traction on Edvinsson.
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Now that we know Horcoff is willing to accept high-end draft picks — which he clarified does not signal a rebuild — it makes sense that any Edvinsson trade could bring back more first and second-rounders.
They may hold out for a team's top defensive prospect as opposed to a center like Hage, but the framework is similar: Assets that help Detroit right now, assets that will help in the long-term, and picks that can either be retained, or that can be flipped in additional trades down the line.
It's possible, and even very likely, that not all of these picks that the Red Wings acquire get used. Horcoff clearly has no interest in dragging this rebuild out for a decade, and when you take on first-round selections, you can always convert them into players who can help out immediately.
thehockeynews.comLet Him Cook: The Dylan Larkin Trade Shows Why GM Shawn Horcoff Should Have His Interim Title RemovedThe Detroit Red Wings were in a very tough position in their standoff with former captain Dylan Larkin, but interim GM Shawn Horcoff managed to get a return package that should give fans and ownership confidence in his abilities as a potential long-term candidate for the GM position.
While Edvinsson is most likely to be the next big move, the Larkin trade also gives us an approximation of what the price could be for two other stars who are far more accomplished than Larkin has been so far: Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov.
In the case of Matthews, the Maple Leafs' horrendous tailspin has sparked theories that he might eventually ask to be traded to a team with a legitimate chance to win a Stanley Cup. But it's important to note that Matthews has given no indication he wants to be moved or intends to leave in free agency when his contract expires.
As for Kucherov, he has made his trade demand public, while indicating he was prepared to finish out his contract with the Lightning and leave as a free agent in the off-season. Like Matthews (who has a full no-move clause in his contract), Kucherov also is in control of where he can be dealt to.
Although as we've seen with Larkin's situation, a player can have as much control and say over their preferred destination while still commanding a huge return.
That said, the price Tampa Bay and Toronto would demand for Kucherov and Matthews respectively would be immense, and it would have to satisfy either team on many levels. Mainly, acquiring multiple assured difference-makers who can fit a new competitive timeline, as well as at least a couple of high-end picks.
You're talking about two players who've won a ton of awards throughout their accomplished careers, and the cost to acquire them will not be small.
thehockeynews.comThree Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Lightning Star Nikita KucherovNikita Kucherov is the latest NHL superstar to request a trade. While Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois says he has no intention of trading the reigning Hart Trophy winner, what destinations make the most sense?
Other than Edvinsson, the next big-name player that's most likely to be moved is Dallas Stars sniper Jason Robertson. After a lengthy standoff led to a one-year contract to stick around with the Stars, the 27-year-old is scheduled to be a UFA this summer.
Much like Kucherov, any team ponying up for Robertson in a trade will have be sure he's prepared to sign a long-term extension. If that can happen, the price for Robertson would be considerable, if not quite at the same level as we'd seen in a Matthews or Kucherov trade.
What would Dallas GM Jim Nill be looking for in a Robertson trade? We know the Stars were close to acquiring star defenseman Zach Werenski from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for young D-man Thomas Harley, only to have Werenski veto the trade. We also know Dallas was trying to move Robertson to the Seattle Kraken in a deal that included Seattle's first-round pick.
Knowing that the Stars were once comfortable in a Robertson deal that centered around a future asset and they had a desire to upgrade on defense, it's possible that a Robertson trade now may center around a D-man coming the Stars' way along with a top pick for the multi-time 40-goal-scorer.
Finding the ideal partner for trades of this magnitude can be difficult, and getting exactly what you price your player at rarely occurs. However, the Larkin trade showed that time and patience can pay off in these negotiations.
This trade could end up serving as a measuring stick for what other star players may command, and if this season's flurry of trade requests is any indication of what the future holds, Larkin won't be the last player we could see in a blockbuster deal this season.
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