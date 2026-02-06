Could These 10 NHL Veterans Be Playing In Their Last Olympics?

Doughty, a winner of two gold medals in 2010 and 2014, isn't the dominant two-way figure he used to be, but the 36-year-old is capable of playing big minutes and playing in a defensive role. With Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey and Thomas Harley, Canada doesn't need too much offense from their blueline, but they need physicality and defensive fortitude, something they believe the Los Angeles Kings D-man can provide.