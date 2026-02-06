Could These 10 NHL Veterans Be Playing In Their Last Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will provide plenty of NHL superstars with their first opportunity to compete and add to their legacies. It's their first taste of real best-on-best international play.
While it's the first opportunity for some, it could also be the final opportunity for some of the NHL's greatest players to play at the Olympics.
Here are 10 veterans in their thirties who could be playing in their last Olympic Games:
When you think of Team Canada at the Olympics, it's hard not to picture Sidney Crosby in the Red and White. With Crosby scoring one of the most iconic goals in hockey history in the 2010 gold medal game, Crosby's legacy at the Olympics is rivalled by few.
But at 38 years old, it's fair to speculate about whether this may be Crosby's final Olympics with Canada. He's still a superstar in the NHL, scoring 27 goals and 59 points in 56 games while leading the Pittsburgh Penguins into second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Crosby has been asked whether this will be his final Olympics, but he's kept the door open to playing in 2030. If Crosby is still his dominant self, he'll have a spot on any Canadian roster.
This year will be Brad Marchand's first, and likely only, time playing at the Winter Olympics.
The 37-year-old is signed through 2031, which would mean he is still in the NHL by the time of the 2030 Olympics, but it's possible he retires beforehand or isn't at the level of an Olympian when he is over 40.
The 2018 and 2022 Olympics would have been prime years for Marchand to represent Canada and likely play on the top line alongside Crosby. Unfortunately, the NHL didn't allow its players to go to those Olympics.
This year, the Florida Panther will be a trusted two-way veteran with a strong track record of winning.
If it were the decision of some, Drew Doughty may have been left off Team Canada's roster, but he wasn't, and the potential future Hockey Hall of Famer will have one final opportunity to add to his illustrious career.
Doughty, a winner of two gold medals in 2010 and 2014, isn't the dominant two-way figure he used to be, but the 36-year-old is capable of playing big minutes and playing in a defensive role. With Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey and Thomas Harley, Canada doesn't need too much offense from their blueline, but they need physicality and defensive fortitude, something they believe the Los Angeles Kings D-man can provide.
Prior to his 101-point season with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, many people believed Erik Karlsson's time as a top defenseman was over. Injuries played a major role in his lack of production, and the defensive side of the puck was never his strong suit.
But the 35-year-old bounced back and has strung together three seasons of 50 or more points. Sweden's blueline depth is deep, but Sweden may still trust Karlsson to quarterback their power play more than anyone else.
Karlsson would be 39 by the next Olympics, and with a contract that expires when he is 37, his future in the NHL or as a top defenseman remains unknown.
Victor Hedman made his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup on Sunday for the Stadium Series, marking his first game since Dec. 9. He played just 10:18 of ice time in his return, but he had two more games to get back to game speed before departing for the Olympics. He recorded an assist against Florida on Thursday.
Hedman was a surprise omission from Sweden's 2014 Olympic roster but will now be a key figure, still with plenty to prove. The 35-year-old captained Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year and is a likely candidate to do so again at the Olympics.
The 2026 Games may be Hedman's only opportunity to represent his country at the Olympics.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson has had an interesting NHL career. He was the bright spot on an Arizona Coyotes team that struggled for quite some time.
When he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks, he began to struggle. He ended up having a career resurgence with the Florida Panthers, winning the Stanley Cup, and has continued his strong play with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 34-year-old has recorded eight goals and 34 points in 57 games this season, preparing to play in his second Olympic Games. Although his play warrants a spot on the team, it came as a surprise. Due to his age, this will probably be Ekman-Larsson's last attempt to avenge Sweden's gold medal game loss in 2014.
Gabriel Landeskog has had no fun with injuries in his career, and he's currently dealing with one. He did not play in any of the Colorado Avalanche's final games before the Olympic break, but he could still play for Sweden.
Like Karlsson and Ekman-Larsson, Landeskog was a part of Sweden's 2014 Olympic team that won silver. Now 33 years old and with a long history of injuries, Landeskog's chances of making Sweden's roster for the 2030 Olympics at 37 are slim.
Roman Josi is 35 years old, but he's still an outstanding offensive defenseman. With 11 goals and 39 points in 45 games this season, Josi's play will determine how far this Swiss team goes at this tournament.
Josi is in a similar situation to Crosby. When the next Olympics roll around, he'll be 39 years old, but if he's still proving to be a capable defenseman, Switzerland will, without a doubt, select him to their roster.
Lars Eller has quietly put together an impressive NHL career. He's a Stanley Cup winner with the Washington Capitals and has proven to be a trustworthy two-way, third-line center for six NHL teams across a 17-year NHL career.
Eller will make his Olympic debut when the tournament begins, at the age of 36. It would be an impressive feat if Eller is still playing in the NHL, or playing hockey in general, when the next Olympics come.
The 35-year-old Radko Gudas is a physical defenseman who has carved out a 14-year, 872-game NHL career. He doesn't wow teams with his skill, but he's a sturdy defenseman who will play big minutes for Czechia and hit opponents hard at the Olympics.
This will be Gudas' second time representing his country at this event, having done so in 2014. Czechia is considered a dark horse to medal, and they'll need Gudas' leadership and tenacity on the backend.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.