Cutter Gauthier's New Contract: Fair Deal Or Ducks Cap Trouble Brewing?

So should the Ducks be concerned about their cap? Cautiously, yes. Locking up Carlsson and Gauthier long-term is good news. But to do it at the price they were forced to pay is a problem. It leaves very little margin for error and, while there’s time, four years can fly by. It won’t be long before both players are back at the table negotiating. And, based on the way this summer went, is there any chance either takes a deal on their next contract? It’s doubtful.