Dallas Stars And Vegas Golden Knights Will Face Off In 2027 NHL Stadium Series cover image

Dallas Stars And Vegas Golden Knights Will Face Off In 2027 NHL Stadium Series

Jonathan Tovell
9h
Jonathan Tovell
9h
Updated at Jan 29, 2026, 18:46
After the NHL previously announced the Dallas Stars would host a 2027 Stadium Series outdoor game, it announced the Vegas Golden Knights as their opponent.

The NHL announced the Dallas Stars' opponent for the 2027 Stadium Series on Thursday.

Dallas will host the Vegas Golden Knights at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, on Feb. 20, 2027.

The NHL already announced the Stars would host the outdoor game back on Nov. 3, with commissioner Gary Bettman saying Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had advocated for a matchup at the football stadium ever since it opened in 2009.

What is your favorite outdoor game venue or a venue you'd like to see host a game?

Now, the Golden Knights will get to play their third outdoor game, while Dallas will play its second.

The Golden Knights have yet to win outdoors, losing 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic and 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in 2021, which was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game, which started at 3:12 p.m. ET, was suspended after the first period because of poor ice conditions caused by extreme sunlight. It resumed after midnight ET.

Dallas, meanwhile, hosted and beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. A sold-out crowd of 85,630 filled Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

AT&T Stadium has a seating capacity of 80,000 and hosted the Super Bowl in 2011 and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2015. It's also hosted the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game annually since 2010.

But the stadium has hosted more sports than football. It held the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men's Div. I Basketball Final Four, WWE's WrestleMania in 2016 and 2022, and Concacaf soccer matches. This summer, it will host nine FIFA World Cup matches as well.

The 2027 Stadium Series matchup will come over a month after the 2027 NHL Winter Classic in Utah, between the Mammoth and Avalanche.

That said, there's still one more outdoor game to play in the 2025-26 season. 

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series takes place on Sunday, Feb. 1, between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

