Dallas Stars And Vegas Golden Knights Will Face Off In 2027 NHL Stadium Series

Now, the Golden Knights will get to play their third outdoor game, while Dallas will play its second.
The Golden Knights have yet to win outdoors, losing 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic and 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in 2021, which was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game, which started at 3:12 p.m. ET, was suspended after the first period because of poor ice conditions caused by extreme sunlight. It resumed after midnight ET.
Dallas, meanwhile, hosted and beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. A sold-out crowd of 85,630 filled Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.
AT&T Stadium has a seating capacity of 80,000 and hosted the Super Bowl in 2011 and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2015. It's also hosted the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game annually since 2010.
But the stadium has hosted more sports than football. It held the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men's Div. I Basketball Final Four, WWE's WrestleMania in 2016 and 2022, and Concacaf soccer matches. This summer, it will host nine FIFA World Cup matches as well.
