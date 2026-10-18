David Perron's NHL Experience, Timely Scoring Is The Depth The Dallas Stars Need

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 9:06 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 9:06 PM
The Dallas Stars were hit by the injury bug early this year, and this week, they added help by signing veteran winger David Perron to a one-year contract. The afffable Perron is easy to root for, and if he provides secondary scoring in his 20th NHL season, Perron will be worth Dallas' investment.
When you’ve covered the NHL and the pro hockey scenes since 1999, you run into some terrific people along the way. And for this writer, one of the best and classiest players is winger David Perron.
The 38-year-old is a Stanley Cup champion, and a veteran of 1,239 regular-season games and 110 playoff games. He’s produced at least 20 goals in seven seasons, and at least 40 points in 12 seasons.
Perron has been a model of consistency, and although his production has fallen off somewhat as he’s passed his mid-thirties, Perron still believes he has something to offer. The Dallas Stars believe the same, signing Perron to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The Stars have already been bitten by the injury bug, with key cogs including forward Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston being sidelined with health issues. But Perron isn’t coming in to be a top-six forward. He’s essentially there to shore up the third or fourth line and provide experience, depth, and insurance as Dallas navigates the ever-competitive Central Division.
This will be Perron’s 20th NHL season, an impressive feat regardless of how his role has changed over the years. Perron has skated for the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators.
Without his seven-goal, 16-point performance in 26 playoff games in 2018-19, including the game-winning goal in Game 5 against the Boston Bruins, the Blues wouldn’t have won the championship.
thehockeynews.comThe Dallas Stars' Stanley Cup Window Could Be Closing Faster Than ExpectedThe Dallas Stars are one of the NHL's most-competitive teams – at least, when it comes to regular-season performances. Stanley Cup playoff success has been another story for Dallas. Is the Stars' competitive window going to close soon?
So, rather than spend more money on a current UFA like Vladimir Tarasenko or Patrik Laine, Stars GM Jim Nill decided to take a flier on Perron. If he can chip in a handful of goals and points from the third line, Perron’s prorated $850,000 salary will be well spent.
Dallas had $2.25 million in cap space before adding Perron, and that means Nill will have approximately $1.4 million in space even after he officially adds Perron’s contract to the NHL roster.
Does Perron move the needle for the Stars to elevate over the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild in the Central? No. But that’s not Perron’s fault. His effectiveness has been chipped away by Father Time, but his veteran know-how and team-first demeanor can only help Dallas as their young core establishes themselves as difference-makers.
thehockeynews.comHow Will The Stars Navigate Duchene's Injury News Amid Scoring Inconsistencies?The Dallas Stars got bad news Monday with the announcement star center Matt Duchene would be sidelined for three months with a core injury. Stars GM Jim Nill needs help for his team's offense, and that means he's likely to be active on the trade market. But could help be coming sooner than that?
This could be Perron’s final shot at another Cup, and he’s picked about as good a team as any to roll the dice one more time. The Stars don’t need Perron to carry them on his shoulders, but a timely goal here and there could provide Dallas with a handful of standings points that ultimately lead to home-ice advantage – or a playoff victory.
Certainly, Nill knows his team will only go as far as Jake Oettinger, Miro Heiskanen, Johnston, and Mikko Rantanen take them. But Stanley Cup-contending teams need secondary scorers to nudge them forward, and that’s where Perron comes in. He’s shown he can contribute in high-stakes situations, and his positive attitude will help Dallas move in the right direction.
Perron has lasted two decades in hockey’s top league, posting 332 regular-season goals and 812 regular-season points, and as he gets set to compete in what could be his final NHL season, Perron will have plenty of people rooting for him to go out on a high note.
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