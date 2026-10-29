'Dylan's Had Enough': Larkin's Agent Speaks As Red Wings Trade Talks Escalate

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 3:45 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 3:45 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:28 PM
Dylan Larkin has been at the forefront of trade rumors this year ever since his trade request out of the Detroit Red Wings in the off-season. It appears that this file may finally be settled.
Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan provided an update, saying that the former captain would not be playing in Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. All that McLellan provided from that update was that interim GM Shawn Horcoff would address the situation. It's not clear when Horcoff's availability will happen.
In addition to this, TSN's hockey insider Pierre LeBrun has indicated that trade talks surrounding Larkin have escalated. While he noted a deal is not imminent, discussions have certainly escalated.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman added that the plan is for the center not to play for Detroit until a trade is made. In other words, he likely made his last appearance for the Red Wings. It was also made clear, according to Friedman's sources, that Larkin was the one to make this decision.
He later reiterated that report and added that the expectation is that the Red Wings will provide a statement on the matter.
"Dylan’s had enough of the situation," he wrote. "We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process.”
Larkin, 30, reportedly extended his list of teams to be traded to, amid the no-move clause in his contract. The teams on his list are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche.
He's played 10 games for the Red Wings this season, scoring two goals and six points while averaging 21:41 of ice time per game. Last season, he scored 34 goals and 67 points in 74 appearances.
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