Devils Coach Sheldon Keefe Rips His Team After Loss To Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils are in something of a freefall of late, dropping out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference and hitting a dry spell when it comes to scoring goals.



And it's probably safe to say that coach Sheldon Keefe is not the least bit happy with either the results or the effort.

Responding to a question regarding Nico Hischier's decision to fight Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-0 loss Tuesday night, Keefe used the opportunity to tee off on his team.

What did Keefe have to say? Find out in this latest video column up above.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.