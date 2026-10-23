Devils GM Mehta Takes Calculated Risk In Hellebuyck Trade With Jets

Mercer, for example, was long heralded as a potential first-line center, which he's never really shown that apart from one very good season in 2022-23. Just days before his 25th birthday, it doesn't seem like he's going to fulfill that potential. With Hughes and Nico Hischier being a better 1-2 punch than most teams have up the middle (when healthy), Mercer was effectively blocked from achieving that too-lofty goal, anyway.