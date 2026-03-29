Dreams Do Come True: Blackhawks' Frondell Turned A Dream To Reality At 2026 World Juniors

Yes, it did, and it wasn’t a nightmare this time, the way it has been for so many other Swedish teenagers over the years. It had been 14 years since Sweden had last won gold at the WJC, and the country was earning a well-deserved reputation for being unable to lose in the preliminary round and just as unable to win when the games counted most. In 2026, the Swedes again ran the table in the preliminary round, but for the first time since Mika Zibanejad scored in overtime of the gold medal game in 2012, Sweden won all three of their playoff matches, capped with a 4-2 win over Czechia in the deciding game. And Frondell was a huge part of the victory, leading the team with five goals in the tournament and propelling the Tre Kroner to the gold medal game with the deciding goal on his third shootout attempt in the semifinal win over Finland. His play earned him a berth on the tournament all-star team as well as best-forward honors.