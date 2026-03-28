Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 11 To 20

We're starting to see NHL prospects get called up to the big leagues this late in the season.
Cole Hutson joined the Washington Capitals after his NCAA season ended. Carter Yakemchuk, meanwhile, is playing for the Ottawa Senators after Thomas Chabot suffered an injury.
They're among the players listed 11th to 20th as part of the top 100 prospects ranking in The Hockey News' Future Watch 2026 issue.
The project starts in mid-January after the World Junior Championship. At that point, we draw a line in the sand about who's a prospect and who's an NHLer.
In some cases, those scenarios change. Some players are listed as prospects, even though they've broken through as NHLers over the past couple of months.
Team scouts offer us guidance on NHL-affiliated prospects who have the highest forecasted ceilings five to 10 years out. We then ask a panel of these scouts to rank the top 60 from a list of the 32 top 10s. The scouts' rankings are added up to form the overall top 100.
Stay tuned as TheHockeyNews.com continues to go through the ranking after covering Nos. 21 to 40, Nos. 41 to 60, Nos. 61 to 80 and Nos. 81 to 100. Or check out the entire top 100 prospects list now with write-ups on each player by being subscribed to The Hockey News.
20. Cole Reschny, C, Calgary Flames
North Dakota (NCHC)
A late cut from this year's camp, Yakemchuk has taken yet another step in his development with the Sens' AHL affiliate in Belleville. Packing on nearly 20 pounds to fill out for the pro level, Yakemchuk has shown no signs of first-year jitters, as he's second in points among rookie AHL D-men as of late March. And while the offensive upside has been there, Yakemchuk's shooting percentage and goal output stand at three-year lows as he settles into life as a more well-rounded defender. - Dillon Collins
18. Igor Chernyshov, LW, San Jose Sharks
San Jose (AHL)
17. Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals
Boston University (HE)
Hutson has embraced more defensive responsibilities as a sophomore – though it hasn't cost him on the attack. "He's so dynamic with the puck," Capitals assistant GM Ross Mahoney said. "His hockey sense is outstanding. He has the ability to draw people to him and find the open man." Hutson led all freshmen in scoring in 2024-25 and has twice been named Hockey East's D-man of the month this year. He plays on both special-teams units, protects late-game leads and is engaged physically. - Ben Raby
16. Ilya Protas, C, Washington Capitals
Hershey (AHL)
Jiricek has taken major steps with OHL Brantford this season and was a major player at both ends of the ice at the world juniors. St. Louis feels as though it has a player on its blueline for years to come. The key for Jiricek is staying healthy. "He's healthy," Blues assistant GM Tim Taylor said. "He's getting bigger and stronger. Now, he's building. He has more strength. Last year, I think he came in at 170 or 165 (pounds). All these kids mature over those years, and that’s what you're looking for." - Lou Korac
13. Nate Danielson, C, Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids (AHL)
12. Konsta Helenius, C, Buffalo Sabres
Rochester (AHL)
After landing the No. 4 pick in 2025, the Mammoth snagged Desnoyers. He helped Moncton claim the 2025 QMJHL title, leading the team in scoring and earning playoff MVP honors. Scouts love his playmaking, hockey IQ and confidence. He also led the QMJHL in faceoff win rate last season. He's now back in action after off-season wrist surgery. "He's got a tremendous two-way mind, great hockey sense and real good hands," assistant GM John Ferguson, Jr. said. "He's adding strength, too." - Austin Facer
Future Watch 2026 looks at the world's best prospects from every angle. We analyze the top 10 in the pipeline for each NHL club and count down the top 100 in the game.
In addition, we take an in-depth look at how the Seattle Kraken are refining their development system, and we profile several of hockey's best youngsters, including Anton Frondell, Tij Iginla and Sebastian Cossa.