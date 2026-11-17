Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 10:36 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 10:36 PM
Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier is only 22, but he's quickly become one of the league's best scorers – and he's only getting better.
In only his third season in the NHL, Anaheim Ducks winger Gutter Gauthier has emerged as one of the league's greatest goal scorers.
The 22-year-old is on a tear to start this season, posting a whopping 18 goals in just 20 games. Gauthier also is particularly hot at the moment, as he has three hat tricks and 16 in his past nine games
This is coming after he had 20 goals in his rookie season, then doubled that total and finished with 41 in his sophomore campaign.
Considering these factors, we're ready to say that Gauthier's outstanding start to this season makes him the most dangerous scorer in the game today.
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Gauthier’s hot streak has him in lofty company, as he has now joined icons Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players in the last century to score 14 goals or more in the first eight games of a calendar month. Gretzky did it with 15 goals in Jan. 1984, and 14 in Feb. 1984, while Lemieux did it with 15 goals in Oct. 1989.
The league has gone 37 years between Lemieux's achievement and Gauthier's achievement. We're not putting Gauthier on the same level as those two Hall of Famers, but it's clear Gauthier is capable of doing big things, and he's only scratched the surface of his high-end potential.
One of the best parts about Gauthier's emergence as a cream-of-the-crop scoring talent is that he's under contract for the next five seasons at a very reasonable salary of $13.5 million per year.
Considering that fellow Ducks star Leo Carlsson is making $4.5 million less than Gauthier per season – and Minnesota Wild superstar scorer Kirill Kaprizov is earning $17 million – Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek deserves credit for getting Gauthier under contract for the long haul at a comparative bargain.
But let's talk less about the Ducks' finances and more about Gauthier's huge impact on Anaheim's offense – which is one of the only reasons they're winning games right now. Beckett Sennecke has 12 goals, but no other Ducks player has more than seven.
Anaheim has the third-worst goals-against average (3.67 GAA) in the entire league – only the Chicago Blackhawks (4.10) and Vancouver Canucks (4.45) are worse – so Gauthier basically putting the Ducks on his back is the reason Anaheim is in third place in the Pacific Division.
The Ducks are still a young team, and there will be bumps along the way as they firm up their identity. But they have a foundational piece in Gauthier, a star-in-the-making who looks like he'll be a frontrunner for the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal-scorer.
If you're a Philadelphia Flyers fan, you have to have a burr in your saddle wondering why Gauthier and the organization couldn't make it work. Philadelphia clearly drafted Gauthier because he projected to be an impact scorer, and the Flyers' loss has quickly become Anaheim’s gain.
Gauthier will almost assuredly be one of the league's biggest scoring threats for a long time to come. As this young group grows and more talented players surround him, Carlsson and Sennecke, the sky is the limit for his offensive potential.
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