Gauthier’s hot streak has him in lofty company, as he has now joined icons Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players in the last century to score 14 goals or more in the first eight games of a calendar month. Gretzky did it with 15 goals in Jan. 1984, and 14 in Feb. 1984, while Lemieux did it with 15 goals in Oct. 1989.