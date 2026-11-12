Cutter Gauthier and Sebastian Aho are Blowing Past Draft Expectations, Appearing to be Early League Winners

The rest of the Ducks have stepped up as well with Carlsson expected to top last season's career-high of 67 points in 70 games and clear well over a point per game this year. Three other Ducks are also averaging better than a point per game in Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund up front, who can help Gauthier maintain his pace, and Jackson LaCombe, who is maturing into his game and is on pace for a career year.