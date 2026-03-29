Ducks' Gudas Wants To Play In Maple Leafs Rematch 'No Matter What' Despite Injury

thehockeynews.com Auston Matthews’ Agent Rips NHL Player Safety Over Radko Gudas’ Five-Game Suspension For Kneeing Maple Leafs Star Auston Matthews has been shut down for the 2025-26 NHL season and his agent, Judd Moldaver, didn't hold back on his thoughts of the discipline handed out to the Anaheim Ducks captain for his knee-on-knee hit.