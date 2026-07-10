Ducks' Leo Carlsson Must Become An NHL Superstar Overnight

Leo Carlsson's record-high cap hit comes with sky-high expectations and increased pressure after the Anaheim Ducks matched the Philadelphia Flyers' offer sheet.
The pressure of being the NHL's highest-paid player is already plenty to bear.
Add the element of an offer sheet, and the spotlight only grows. That will be the case for Leo Carlsson, now that the Anaheim Ducks matched the offer sheet worth five years and a league-high $18-million cap hit on Thursday.
Whether the Ducks matched the offer or declined it and allowed him to join the Philadelphia Flyers, eyes would be watching Carlsson's every move, no matter what.
As the NHL's highest-paid player, Carlsson must become a superstar overnight. There's no time or grace given to him. From here on out, he has to compete and outduel the NHL's best players night in and night out.
Luckily for Ducks fans, Carlsson has the game to do so.
In his first two seasons in the NHL, Carlsson gave glimpses of what he could become.
His rookie season saw him score 12 goals and 29 points in 55 games while averaging 18:07 of ice time.
In his sophomore season, Carlsson upped his production, scoring 20 goals and 45 points in 76 games. Almost as important as the production was, the comments about his defensive potential heading into the NHL proved true, as he held his own.
But in his third season, we truly saw Carlsson ascend into stardom.
During the first month of the season, Carlsson was competing with the NHL's best players in the scoring race while handling the No. 1 center role as a 20- and 21-year-old. An injury slowed his production down a bit, but Carlsson still finished the 2025-26 season with 29 goals and 67 points in 70 games.
Additionally, the Ducks posted positive percentages in Corsi-for, expected goals and high-danger chances and outshot their opponents at 5-on-5 with Carlsson on the ice, according to naturalstattrick.com.
Experience and confidence were two key factors in Carlsson's newfound success, but a change in his offensive approach and improved speed unlocked his offensive game.
According to NHL Edge, Carlsson ranked in the 62nd percentile in maximum skating speed, clocking a season high of 22.46 miles per hour. Elsewhere, Carlsson ranked in the 87th percentile for skating bursts greater than 22 mph, the 96th percentile for 20-to-22 mph and the 98th percentile for 18-to-20 mph.
But how Carlsson used his speed is what changed his game.
Carlsson's transition offense took a massive jump. His effectiveness at gaining the offensive zone improved, and he knew what to do once there. He used crossovers to shift defenders' feet before using his slick hands to move the puck past them. With the speed at which the NHL game is played, rush offense is how a significant number of goals are scored.
Carlsson shot the puck far more frequently last season as well, recording 193 shots on goal. But because he was better in 1-on-1 situations, he fired shots from better locations, ranking in the 86th percentile in shots from high-danger zones and the 96th percentile in shots from mid-danger zones. His first two seasons in the NHL never saw him eclipse the 75th percentile.
Add the skating speed and agility, the hands, an improved shot and his massive 6-foot-3, 208-pound frame, and Carlsson is an imposing center with all the traits needed to thrive in the NHL.
He has also shown a willingness to position himself in good defensive areas and win puck battles, but doing so consistently now becomes a must.
In an ideal world, Carlsson would have two or three additional seasons to round out his game and pick his path.
Does he become a player like Anze Kopitar and Aleksander Barkov and not necessarily light it up with 50 goals or 100 points but take home Selkes while scoring at a point per game? Or does he try to score like Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel, who care about the defensive side of the game but are relied upon for offense?
That ideal window has disappeared, as his new $18-million cap hit limits what GM Pat Verbeek can do with his roster.
The Ducks will still ice Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke, Troy Terry and Jackson LaCombe, as well as veterans Chris Kreider and Alex Killorn, but whatever hope the Ducks had of building a well-balanced roster is gone.
They'll have to put their faith in their highest-paid players and hope they can quickly develop their prospects and allow them to succeed on entry-level contracts. With prospects like Roger McQueen, Nikita Klepov, Lucas Pettersson and Marcus Nordmark, among others, the Ducks may have the skill to remain afloat.
This story has played out for other teams. When the star players are paid like Carlsson is, the roster around them suffers.
Carlsson can ill afford to hit many bumps in the road, and when the post-season rolls around, he'll be expected to improve his production and mask issues the rest of the roster faces.
It's a lot of pressure for a 21-year-old, but as the second overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft and a player many Swedish fans consider to be the one who will carry them into their next era, Carlsson is built for whatever comes next.
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