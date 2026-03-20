Ducks Prospect Calle Clang Shares The Differences Between Swedish And AHL Hockey

Calle Clang is only 23 years old and has yet to make his NHL debut. But in a lot of ways, the Swedish goalie already has the well-worn resume of a career journeyman in pursuit of the dream.
The Anaheim Ducks prospect, who was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, began his "semi-pro" journey when he was just 14 and playing for his hometown team, Olofstrom IK, in Division 2, Sweden's fourth-tier professional league. A year later, Clang moved to Angelholm and joined Rogle BK's youth academy, progressing up the ranks before eventually making the jump to the Swedish League.
"It definitely made an impact," Clang said of moving away at a young age. "I've been in the pro industry for a long time. I turned pro when I was 18, so it's been a few years now.
"Coming to North America and (adjusting to) the AHL culture, it's also a big difference from Europe and the SHL to the AHL where there are a lot more games and travel. So it has helped me in some ways, even though it was a new experience coming here."
Before making the career-launching journey to North America, Clang won the Guldgallret award in Sweden as the best junior player in the 2020-21 season, following in the footsteps of New York Islanders prospect Victor Eklund, Nashville Predators left winger Filip Forsberg and Golden Knights center William Karlsson.
Still, it's one thing to have success as a junior in Sweden and another to have success as a pro in the AHL, where the game is played much differently.
"It's definitely a big change," said Clang. "In Europe, because of the ice surface, there are not a lot of scrambles in the net front. You can be a little bit more passive as a goaltender. You don't have to play the angles that hard. I feel there are more shooting opportunities, so you have to play further out, and also, you have to be a lot stronger in scramble plays. You have to be able to seal the ice in a good way… something me and (San Diego Gulls goalie coach) Jeff Glass have been working on, and it's been paying off."
After becoming the key prospect the Ducks acquired in a March 2022 trade that sent Rickard Rakell to the Penguins, Clang initially had a tough start with the Gulls. In his first year, he went 10-16-4 with a 3.21 goals-against average. The following season, he went 11-13-4 with a 3.17 GAA.
In 29 games this year, his record is 14-7-6, with a much-improved 2.75 GAA.
"It comes with experience," said Clang. "It's my third year in the league now. I'm a lot more comfortable and confident in my own game and on the smaller ice surface.
"I feel a bit more confident playing a little further out in the crease and being a bit more aggressive than I've been in the past few seasons. Mentally, I just feel a lot more confident going to each and every game. Obviously got the trust of the coaches a lot more this year, which helps with the confidence."
While Clang has had an outstanding year, he initially was not selected to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic to represent the Pacific Division. However, after Henderson Silver Knights goalie Carl Lindbom was unable to participate due to an injury, Clang was chosen as a substitute.
Clang made the most of his opportunity, stopping a combined 16 of 18 shots in three different Skills Competition events and was named the best goaltender.
But ultimately, he just enjoyed the extravaganza alongside teammate Tim Washe.
"I just had fun with it," said Clang. "I think it was a very fun experience and obviously very proud to be selected. While we were there, I tried to bring my best and have fun with it and enjoy my time."
On the international stage, Clang has been impressive as well.
Despite being the backup to Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt at the 2022 world juniors, Clang won two games against Latvia and Germany, where he recorded a shutout and a combined .944 save percentage.
Now, he's got his sights on another international event: the World Championship in May. That is, unless the Gulls are still in the Calder Cup playoffs.
"That was actually one of the things I wrote down before the season started — that I wanted to be part of that team," Clang said of representing Sweden at the World Championship. "So yeah definitely, every time you get a chance to represent your country, it's the (proudest moment). But I'm focused right now on making the playoffs with San Diego and try to bring out my best for the (remaining games) and then hopefully we go on a deep (playoff) run."
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