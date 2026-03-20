When Will The NHL's Top Goalie Prospects Make The Big Leagues Full-Time?

Performance and potential will get the top 10 goalie prospects most of the way to the NHL.
But with most of the 32 NHL teams running with one starting goalie and a backup, it takes time for new netminders to break through into one of the league's 64 spots.
Whoever's ahead of these youngsters on the depth chart will also affect when and where they make it to The Show.
The Hockey News' Future Watch 2026 issue is out now, featuring our exclusive top 100 prospects ranking with the input of NHL scouts, directors of player personnel and GMs Here are the 10 goalies who are on that list.
19, Drafted 30th overall in 2025
21, Drafted 41st overall in 2023
Augustine has gone from stellar freshman to standout sophomore to dominant junior. He's not small, but average size means he's learned to use intelligence and athleticism. Forget the AHL. He'll soon be vying for NHL minutes. NHL Arrival: 2027-28
21, Drafted 69th overall in 2023
The Habs are rich in goaltenders – Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes split NHL starts – but Fowler's brief stints in the bigs are evidence he has the tools to crowd the crease by next year. He was an AHL all-star as a rookie. NHL Arrival: 2026-27
20, Drafted 87th overall in 2023
Zavragin continues to split time between Russia's top- and second-tier circuits, and his KHL contract reportedly runs until 2027. But unless Dan Vladar's play is more than a mirage, Philly needs a long-term solution in the crease. NHL Arrival: 2028-29
19, Drafted 41st overall in 2025
Carolina is already running with a goaltending triumvirate, and the Hurricanes have depth in their prospect pool. Expect Frolov to marinate in Russia for several seasons – not unlike divisional foes Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin. NHL Arrival: 2031-32
19, Drafted 49th overall in 2024
Yegorov has size and poise, which were evident in his transition to the college game. New Jersey won't rush him, likely opting for a stopgap between Jacob Markstrom – who's signed until 2028 – and when Yegorov is NHL-ready. NHL Arrival: 2029-30
19, Drafted 20th overall in 2025
Andreyanov's numbers improved when he stepped up to the pro game. The challenge will be unseating Jet Greaves, who looks ready to lock down the Blue Jackets' starting gig. Realistically, he won't start challenging until the end of the decade. NHL Arrival: 2031-32
22, Drafted 115th overall in 2024
It's his contract, not talent or readiness, keeping Gamzin in the KHL. He's among the league's best, but he signed an extension that runs until 2028. That lines up well for stepping into NHL duty, especially if Semyon Varlamov retires. NHL Arrival: 2028-29
23, Drafted 15th overall in 2021
Cossa has proven he's ready. Now, only roster construction is keeping him out of the NHL. But with veteran Cam Talbot on a contract that expires at season's end, the Red Wings' backup job will be Cossa's to lose come 2026-27. NHL Arrival: 2026-27
20, Drafted 118th overall in 2023
Future Watch 2026 looks at the world's best prospects from every angle. We analyze the top 10 in the pipeline for each NHL club and count down the top 100 in the game.
In addition, we take an in-depth look at how the Seattle Kraken are refining their development system, and we profile several of hockey's best youngsters, including Anton Frondell, Tij Iginla and Sebastian Cossa.