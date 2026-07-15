Ducks, Senators, Leafs And More NHL Teams Honored At 2026 Stanley Awards

Seven NHL teams won Stanley Awards, which recognize club business and marketing achievements.
The NHL honored seven teams at the 2026 Stanley Awards in Denver on Wednesday.
As the Colorado Avalanche host the NHL Club Business Meetings from July 13 to 16, the eighth-ever Stanley Awards ceremony recognized club business and marketing achievements from the 2025-26 season.
Avalanche broadcaster Marc Moser hosted the ceremony, while presenters included former NHLer Anson Carter, University of Denver coach David Carle, former Denver Broncos player Ryan Harris and X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom.
An external judging panel consisting of leaders in the sports and entertainment industry chose winners for eight categories from 161 club entries. Here are those Stanley Award winners:
Marketing Campaign: Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim's "Mask On" campaign gave fans the chance to acquire a "Wild Wing" Ducks mask when they purchased tickets through a specific link.
Social Impact And Growth Initiatives: Ottawa Senators
While the show Heated Rivalry transcended hockey fandom and became an international hit, the Senators launched the "When Rivalry Becomes Unity" initiative. They sold Heated Rivalry jerseys with the choice between main characters Shane Hollander or Ilya Rozanov to put on the back. A portion of the proceeds went to Ottawa Pride Hockey.
Social Media Club Of The Year: Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning's social media team was recognized for overall excellence, which includes maximizing its official social media channels to engage fans and bring in new fans with creativity, consistency and innovation.
Sponsorship Activation: Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg won the award for its partnership campaign with Slurpee Canada, which it called "Apologetically Winnipeg: A Slurpee Story."
Ticketing Initiative: San Jose Sharks
The ticketing initiative recognizes a club that designed a campaign to generate new ticket sales or increase season ticket member sales or retention. The Sharks' "Holiday Fees On Us" campaign covered the fees on standard tickets during part of the winter.
Game Presentation Moment Of The Year: Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim was the only squad to win multiple awards this year. Their execution of creative, entertaining, artistic, experimental and technically complex elements within their game presentation was worth of this award.
Venue Business Initiative: Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo's Beer Sabre Sword drew a ton of attention during the season, especially when the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11.
Strategy, Analytics And Innovation: Toronto Maple Leafs
Nominees for this award had to demonstrate a project that impacted the overall business by using data and technology. The Maple Leafs' "Fan Access" program earned their strategy and analytics group this honor.
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