Edmonton Oilers Coaching Search: Who Could Replace Kris Knoblauch?

The Edmonton Oilers decided a change was needed. Which coach could provide the biggest change for the better?
Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant Mark Stuart are now out following a disappointing 2025-26 regular season and a first-round playoff exit.
The Oilers have now officially begun their search for a new coach. GM Stan Bowman confirmed that both were let go and that the organization will cast a wide net to find a candidate who can bring consistency and a stronger defensive identity to a star-studded roster, one that may or may not be the easiest to coach given the elite talent of its top stars.
Bowman emphasized that the decision to move on from Knoblauch was the result of a comprehensive review.
"We committed to everyone that we were going to do a fair review, and that's what we did," Bowman said. "That involved talking to players, talking to people in the front office, and also looking at the underlying numbers of our team. In that process, we came to the decision that a change was needed."
He added that the team simply "didn't have a lot of ups this year" and felt "a different voice was needed" to push the group to the next level.
In other words, the core of the team isn't changing, and he wasn't about to fire himself as GM. As such, the Oilers need a coach who can hold stars accountable while also getting the most out of the group they have.
Who makes sense?
Bruce Cassidy
The name generating the most buzz is Bruce Cassidy.
The former Stanley Cup-winning coach of the Vegas Golden Knights is widely viewed as the top available option.
Bowman wouldn't comment on rumors that the Oilers reached out to Cassidy, but he heard the media speculation.
"As far as these other rumors and speculation about how exactly things played out, I don't think it's appropriate to go into that," he said.
Known for his structured systems, tactical acumen and ability to demand accountability on both sides of the puck, Cassidy fits the profile Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer described — an experienced coach "with gravitas" who has won before.
Peter Laviolette
Laviolette is a veteran coach with a lengthy track record and Stanley Cup experience. He is known for his intense style and ability to get quick results from talented teams. He recently commented on the vacancy in Toronto, saying there's a lot of potential there, but one would have to assume he'd be open to interviewing for the Edmonton job.
Gerard Gallant
Gallant is another proven playoff performer who has taken teams deep in the post-season. His straightforward, player-friendly approach could resonate in the dressing room. He coached KHL Shanghai but stepped away from his duties in January for the rest of the season after battling an illness.
Craig Berube
Recently fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Berube had a solid first year in Toronto, making the second round, but the team struggled this season. He's won a Stanley Cup as part of the St. Louis Blues, but he wasn't afraid to criticize Toronto's stars this year. Is that a red flag in Edmonton, where effectively working with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is a must?
Paul Coffey
Coffey hasn't necessarily wanted to be a head coach in the NHL. Frankly, he seemed less than thrilled about coaching in any capacity. That said, he's done it on two different instances in Edmonton as an assistant.
What's interesting about Coffey is the speculation that he was kind of the unofficial man in charge, even with Knoblauch keeping the head coaching title. Coffey has a direct line to ownership, is opinionated and has earned a ton of respect for how talented a player he was.
Is the natural progression just to give Coffey the official title? Knoblauch and Stuart were let go. Coffey was not.
Bowman said the search will not be rushed but also won't drag on indefinitely, with a timeline of one to a few weeks. While McDavid and Draisaitl will be consulted, they will not sit in on interviews or make the final call.
"What worked before doesn't always keep working," Bowman noted. "At this moment, we believe a new voice can help us get to the next level."
The pressure is clear: with McDavid's prime window narrowing, the Oilers need the right coach to finally deliver a Stanley Cup. The next hire will define the franchise's trajectory for the next several seasons.
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