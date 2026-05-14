Oilers' Stan Bowman Talks Coaching Change: Key Takeaways From His Media Availability
Stan Bowman addresses the difficult decision to move on from Kris Knoblauch, citing a lack of consistency and the need for a new voice to spark improvement.
Stan Bowman opened his media availability on Thursday by thanking former head coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant Mark Stuart for their work, calling them “excellent coaches” and “tremendous people.” He emphasized that the decision to move on was difficult and not taken lightly.
Addressing the obvious question—why extend a coach and then fire him before the extension begins—Bowman explained that Knoblauch had earned the deal based on previous success, including a near-Stanley Cup run. However, after a full-season review following a disappointing first-round exit, management determined the team never found consistency. “We just felt a different voice was needed,” Bowman said, noting the decision was based on the entire season, not just the playoffs.
He added, "...it wasn't just a slow start or maybe a tough stretch in the middle of the year, like those things happen to all teams. You have some ups and downs, but we didn't have a lot of ups this year."
What About the Timing Of the Firing and the Rumors Linking Edmonton to Cassidy?
Bowman pushed back on criticism about how the situation was handled, stressing that the organization committed to a thorough, deliberate review rather than making an emotional or rushed decision. While acknowledging frustration with the timeline, he said he wanted to speak with Knoblauch in person before making anything official. The process “takes as long as it takes.”
He declined to comment on reports linking the Oilers to Bruce Cassidy, but confirmed the delay in informing Knoblauch came down to logistics. “There was certainly no disrespect intended. We did a long review, and we didn't come to this decision until very recently,” he said.
He explained:
"We committed to everyone that we were going to do a fair review, and that's what we did. That involved a lot of different things — talking to players, talking to people in the front office, and also looking at the underlying numbers of our team. In that process, we came to the decision that a change was needed."
"As far as these other rumors and speculation about how exactly things played out, I don't think it's appropriate to go into that."
Bowman also accepted partial responsibility for the team’s regression, stating that blame falls across management, coaching, and players. He admitted some roster decisions did not work out as expected and emphasized that improvement must come from multiple areas.
How Will the Oilers Go About Hiring a New Coach?
Looking ahead, Bowman said the Oilers will conduct a wide coaching search, focusing on finding a candidate whose system aligns with the current roster. He highlighted the need for a stronger identity, noting that aside from a consistent power play, the team lacked consistency in all other areas.
Defensive inconsistency was a major concern. Bowman acknowledged that while players ultimately execute on the ice, a new coach may help enforce accountability and create more consistent habits. He also noted the importance of focusing on process over results, saying the team may have relied too heavily on the idea they could “flip a switch” when it mattered most.
On timeline, Bowman said the team won’t rush the hire but also doesn’t intend to drag it out, estimating the process could take anywhere from a week to a few weeks.
He added that while star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will be consulted, they will not be involved in choosing the next coach. "I think they will have conversations as we go through it, but like they're not going to be in on the interviews or anything like that."
Ultimately, Bowman framed the move as part of the natural cycle in pro sports. “What worked before doesn’t always keep working,” he said. “At this moment, we believe a new voice can help us get to the next level.”
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.