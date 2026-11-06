Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid Criticizes On-Ice Officials After A Dangerous Hit: The Hockey News Morning Skate

David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 3:07 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Michael Augello and Michael Traikos break down the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Utah Mammoth, the Edmonton Oilers' penalty-filled 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks.
3
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy