Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid Criticizes On-Ice Officials After A Dangerous Hit: The Hockey News Morning Skate

In spite of being out more than two weeks, the Canadiens captain is just one back of leading scorer Lane Hutson with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) this season. Montreal went 5-0-1 in Suzuki’s absence, with the only loss being their improbable late collapse against Winnipeg on Tuesday. The Habs are now 10-3-3 and just two points behind the Boston Bruins for top spot in the Atlantic Division.