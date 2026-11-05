Most Dominant NHL Forward Lines To Start The 2026-27

John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 8:43 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 8:43 PM
Which forward lines across the NHL have been the biggest difference-makers through the first month of the season?
There are a few players in the NHL that completely run the league offensively. Players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov have been some examples of that this season.
But rather than the effective individual, how strong are these superstars on the broader scale within their respective teams?
In other words, what are the best forward combinations and offensive lines so far this year, over a month into 2026-27?
Minnesota Wild: Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek And Kirill Kaprizov
The Minnesota Wild have been an impressive team this year. They lead the mighty Central Division, and are third in the entire NHL.
With that team success, they have one of the best lines in hockey currently with Boldy, Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov. Individually, they are great players, with Boldy an Olympic gold medal winner, Kaprizov leading the league in goals, and Eriksson Ek one of the more underrated two-way players in the game.
As a trio, they are the only forward line that has played at least 100 minutes together to not allow a single goal against. And, of course, they've been excellent at putting the puck in the net, scoring a combined 14 goals.
They also lead the league in said filter in expected goals at 12.5, and fourth-best Corsi percentage at 63.4 percent.
Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid And Vasily Podkolzin
Before this season kicked off, it wouldn't be a bad prediction to call this line the best in the NHL. So far, the trio of Draisaitl, McDavid and Podkolzin has been so much to handle for any opposition that stands in front of them.
Much like Minnesota's success, Edmonton are atop the Pacific Divison, and second in the league. And a massive factor to that would be the Oilers' top line has performed.
Aside from McDavid and Draisaitl being two of the best players in the league, they've been the handful they were expected to be playing together. Together, the lead the league in shots among lines to play at least 100 minutes as a line. They're also tied for the most goals scored with 18, and second in expected goals at 11.6.
New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk
The New Jersey Devils didn't get off to the hottest start this season, earning a 4-4-0 record in their opening eight games. However, they've picked up the pace and find themselves second in the Metropolitan Division, and their top line has been leading the way.
New Jersey's top three scorers are the ones who make up the first line. Hughes sits at the top with eight goals and 19 points, followed by Bratt's 13 and Gritsyuk's 12. With that, that line is second in the league among trios to play 100 minutes together, with an expected goals share of 68.5 percent, and tied for fourth in goals with nine.
Furthermore, they've been solid in their own end. Only three goals have been given up by that line, and they have the third-best expected goals against number at 3.5.
Vegas Golden Knights: Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel And Mark Stone
This line of Barbashev, Eichel and Stone hasn't been as dominant as some of the others in terms of where they stand in a number of statistical rankings. But they are consistent and still one of the best offensive lines in hockey.
They are sixth in expected goals at 7.7, tied for fourth in goals with nine, and sixth in expected goals share at 69.2 percent. In all that, the Vegas Golden Knights are fifth in the NHL.
Colorado Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon And Martin Necas
Another non-surprising trio to be among the best forward lines to this point in the season, the Colorado Avalanche's trio of Lehkonen, MacKinnon and Necas.
They're tied with the Oilers' McDavid line with the most goals in the league (18) among lines to play at least 100 minutes together. Also, this Colorado line is also fifth in expected goals at 8.5.
The surprise to this trio has been Lehkonen's ability to score goals, with 12 in 16 games. He's executing at a whopping 35.3 percent in terms of shooting percentage, so the sustainability of his rate is in question. Nonetheless, all three players average over a point per game.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy