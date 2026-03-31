Edmonton Oilers' Scoring Depth Could Reach Early 1990s Levels

Seven players hitting the mark would represent a scoring balance this team hasn't had in over 30 seasons.
The 1991-92 campaign was the last time at least six Oilers scored 20 goals or more. On a team stripped of most of its dynasty-era parts, the Oilers still found a way to make it to the Campbell Conference final. Eight players total hit the mark, and Vincent Damphousse led the way with 38 goals.
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Matching eight 20-goal scorers could still be in play as Matthew Savoie sits at 14 with eight games to go. While there's not much time to join the club this season, considering he's scored in three straight, there's little sign that he's slowing down as he continues to impress in Edmonton's top-six forward unit.
From a team aspect, if Edmonton is once again able to outscore what ails them, then the road to the Stanley Cup will run through Northern Alberta this spring.
Watch Avry Lewis-McDougall's video column above for more.
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