Edmonton Oilers Solidify The Core With A Week Of Signings

The Edmonton Oilers are very active this week, signing contracts left and right.

Of course, superstar Oilers captain Connor McDavid agreed to a two-year, $25-million contract extension. But defenseman Jake Walman signed a four-year extension worth $7 million annually as well.

And on Wednesday, Edmonton GM Stan Bowman signed another key Oilers veteran – defenseman Mattias Ekholm – to a team-friendly, three-year extension worth $4 million per season before adding UFA Jack Roslovic for one year at $1.5 million.

Ekholm and Walman’s extensions now mean the Oilers’ top four blueliners – including Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse – are now under contract for at least three seasons after this one. But given that Walman, Ekholm and Nurse will be in their mid- to late thirties by that point, it makes sense why Bowman didn’t want to lock them up for much longer after that.

That said, like McDavid, Ekholm is giving Edmonton more salary cap flexibility by accepting far less than he would’ve gotten in free agency. The 35-year-old will be making $6 million this season, and he took a pay cut despite a rise in the salary cap ceiling.

Any way you cut it, that’s a terrific deal for a D-man in Ekholm who gives the Oilers a robust physical game many think Edmonton needs more of.

With Roslovic, the Oilers get a forward who can play up and down the lineup while providing some sneaky good goal-scoring. His 22 goals last season tied a career high.

Although Roslovic was likely holding out for a better contract, he will prove himself in Edmonton's lineup in hopes of a larger payday next summer.

With the new contracts for McDavid, Walman and Ekholm that kick in next season, the Oilers now have committed about $86.2 million of cap hit for 2026-27. The league’s cap ceiling is expected to grow to $104 million by then – and interestingly enough, none of their top three goalies – Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard and Connor Ingram – are under contract by then.

In any case, Bowman has firmed up contracts for every key player who was due one, and there's room for players like Adam Henrique and Roslovic to re-sign if it works for both sides. There will be no more drama regarding Oilers free agents – at least, until McDavid needs a new contract a few years from now.

Those calm waters will be a welcome relief for Edmonton players who have become accustomed to questions about the future of key cogs, such as McDavid, Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl. One by one, all the major players followed through on their commitment to the Oilers, and Edmonton fans should be thrilled that no one departed for richer financial pastures.

If that stability results in Edmonton winning its first Stanley Cup since 1990, the investment the Oilers just made in a slew of their players will be well worth it.

