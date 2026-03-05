Edmonton Oilers' Urgency To Improve Has Yet To Translate Into Progress

The biggest hole in their lineup was their third-line center position, and the recent acquisition of Jason Dickinson from the Blackhawks will presumably fill that gap. However, that came at an incredibly high cost of a top-12 protected 2027 first-round pick, likely for the Blackhawks' troubles of taking on Andrew Mangiapane's $3.6-million cap hit for the next year while also getting Dickinson at 50 percent retained.